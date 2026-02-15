Preparing for retirement: key points to consider for a smoother transition

Retirement shouldn't be a source of anxiety, but a natural stage of life to be approached with confidence. Yet, many people prepare for it late, often due to a lack of information or fear of facing complex realities. With proper planning, this transition can become a period of personal growth, achievement, and well-deserved rest. Here are the main points to consider for approaching this phase of life with serenity.

Take stock of your rights and your career

First and foremost, it's essential to understand your personal situation: the number of quarters you've contributed, the pension schemes you're enrolled in, and your pension estimates. Many countries offer online portals to view your career history and simulate your retirement. Taking stock of your situation from age 45-50 allows you to correct any errors and consider necessary adjustments.

Thinking about your end-of-career pace

Should you retire all at once or gradually? Phased retirement, combining work and retirement benefits, or early retirement for long careers are all options to consider. These arrangements allow for a smooth transition, both financially and psychologically, to this new stage of life.

Consider the financial aspect beyond the pension

Preparing for retirement also means anticipating future expenses and needs: housing, healthcare, leisure activities, long-term care... Thinking about savings (life insurance, rental properties, etc.) remains a wise strategy. According to a study conducted by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College , approximately 50% of American households are at risk of seeing their standard of living decline significantly in retirement if no action is taken beforehand.

Viewing retirement as a life project

This new period is conducive to new projects: volunteering, travel, learning, career change, gardening, or simply taking time for oneself. Anticipating what one wants to do once freed from professional constraints allows for a smoother transition.

Think about health and prevention

Taking care of your health ensures a more peaceful retirement. Regular medical checkups, physical activity, a balanced diet, and social connections are all key to staying fit. Anticipating a loss of independence by learning about available support (such as the Personal Autonomy Allowance and home adaptations) is also essential.

Discussing with family and loved ones

Retirement also impacts the family sphere. Talking with one's partner, children, or even parents (in the case of intergenerational solidarity) allows one to prepare for this stage together, clarify expectations, and strengthen bonds.

Preparing for retirement isn't just about numbers. It's also a personal, emotional, and sometimes even existential process. By thinking about it early and surrounding yourself with the right resources, you can make it a positive and deliberate transition, not a forced rupture. Retirement is a new chapter, not an end: it's best to approach it with clarity, foresight, and confidence.