Menopause: These 3 surprising tips can help with bloating

During menopause, the abdomen may sometimes feel more bloated, heavier, or more sensitive than before. These changes are common and don't mean your body is "malfunctioning." The good news is that some simple steps can usually help you regain more comfort in your daily life, without pressure or miracle promises.

Why does the stomach change during menopause?

Menopause is accompanied by significant hormonal changes, including a drop in estrogen and progesterone. These changes can affect digestion, bowel movements, and how the body stores fat. As a result, some women experience increased gas, slowed digestion, or a feeling of abdominal bloating.

Stress can also play a role. During this transitional period, it's not uncommon to experience fatigue, mental strain, or anxiety. When the nervous system is under tension, breathing sometimes becomes shallower, abdominal muscles tense, and digestive discomfort may seem more pronounced. The goal, therefore, is not to "correct" your stomach, but to gently support it.

Action #1: Walk while breathing through your nose

A simple and often underestimated first step is a gentle walk after meals, combined with conscious nasal breathing. Specifically, walk for 10 to 15 minutes, inhaling and exhaling through your nose. As you exhale, you can gently pull in your stomach, without forcing it.

This movement helps the diaphragm move more freely. This large breathing muscle acts a bit like a natural internal massage: it stimulates the digestive system, improves circulation, and can encourage the release of gas. A significant bonus: walking also helps to lower mental stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Dell'Utri - Special Menopause Self-Massage Method (@elenadellutrimassages)

Action no. 2: the “stomach vacuum” in comfort version

Often presented on social media for aesthetic purposes, the "stomach vacuum" can also be used differently: as a gentle breathing exercise to reconnect the deep abdominal muscles. The principle is simple:

Inhale through your nose, letting your stomach relax.

Exhale slowly, gradually pulling your stomach inwards.

Maintain this sensation for a few seconds, without pain or uncomfortable blockage.

Relax and start again calmly.

This exercise engages the deep core muscles and can support digestion by gently stimulating the abdominal area. The goal is never to pull in the stomach to appear thinner, but to breathe better and restore internal mobility.

If you have a heart condition, high blood pressure, or have recently had surgery, it is best to seek the advice of a healthcare professional before attempting this exercise.

Step #3: Self-massage of the abdomen

Your stomach loves gentleness. Abdominal self-massage can help release tension and aid digestion. Lie down or lie down in a comfortable position. Place warm hands on your stomach, then make slow, clockwise circular movements around your navel.

The pressure should remain light and pleasant. This little ritual can promote a feeling of calm, reduce abdominal tension, and improve body awareness. In other words, you reconnect with your belly with kindness, rather than by resisting it.

In summary, these three approaches—breathing walks, abdominal breathing, and self-massage—can work together to promote relaxation, digestion, and comfort. They do not replace a healthy lifestyle: adequate hydration, a diet suited to your tolerances, regular exercise, restorative sleep, and medical guidance if needed. And above all, there's nothing to "fix." A bloated stomach during menopause is neither a failure nor a fault. It's a living body undergoing a natural hormonal transition.