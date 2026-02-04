Search here...

Getting up at this precise time is said to put you in a good mood, according to science.

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Hanna Pad/Pexels

A growing body of research suggests that wake-up time influences not only productivity but also mood and quality of life. By synchronizing one's alarm with natural light, as many Japanese people do, it may be possible to stabilize one's internal clock, improve sleep, and promote a positive mood throughout the day.

The ideal time according to science

Research in chronobiology shows that waking up in sync with the light/dark cycle optimizes the secretion of hormones such as melatonin (sleep) and serotonin (mood). Studies published in specialized journals indicate that people who get up early while still getting enough sleep experience fewer depressive symptoms and greater life satisfaction than chronic night owls.

Overall, researchers agree on a wake-up window between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. for most adults, provided they get enough sleep (around 7 to 8 hours) and have regular schedules, including on weekends.

The example of the Japanese, champions of longevity

In Japan, where life expectancy and healthy longevity are among the highest in the world, many adults wake up early, often between 5 and 7 a.m., adjusting slightly according to the seasons. This habit is part of a broader approach: relatively early bedtimes, reduced artificial stimulation in the evening, and an appreciation for calm morning routines.

The Japanese rely on principles similar to chronobiology: living in sync with the sun would limit hormonal imbalances, facilitate falling asleep at night and stabilize energy throughout the day, which has a positive impact on mood.

Morning rituals that boost good mood

Beyond the time of day, how you start your day plays a key role. In Japan, it's common to dedicate the early morning to low-intensity mental and physical activities: stretching, gentle yoga, meditation, leisurely walks, or quiet reading. These practices, done in natural light, help to gently activate the body, reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), and stimulate endorphins and serotonin.

The idea isn't to "perform" from 6 a.m., but to create a buffer zone between sleep and the active day. This voluntary transition time, combined with a relatively early wake-up, is correlated with better emotional regulation and a stronger sense of control over one's day.

Segmented sleep and strategic naps

Some observations suggest that a portion of the Japanese population practices a more fragmented sleep pattern: going to bed early, waking briefly in the middle of the night for a calming activity, then going back to sleep until dawn. While this pattern may not suit everyone, the central idea is that the quality of sleep (deep, restorative) is just as important as the number of hours.

During the day, short naps are more socially acceptable than in the West. The principle of "inemuri" (sleeping while remaining present) allows for a 10- to 20-minute rest on a bench, on public transport, or at work. When done properly (brief, before 3 or 4 p.m.), this micro-nap improves alertness, memory, and mood without disrupting nighttime sleep.

How to adapt these principles to your life

Rather than aiming for a universal magical hour, the realistic objective is:

  • aim for a regular wake-up time around 6–7 am, gradually pushing back bedtime to maintain 7–8 hours of sleep;
  • Expose your eyes to daylight first thing in the morning (or failing that, a light therapy lamp) to anchor your internal clock;
  • establish a short, calming ritual of 15–30 minutes upon waking (stretching, breathing, reading) before opening your emails or social media;
  • Consider, if your schedule allows, a short nap (10–20 minutes) on days of high fatigue to maintain your mood without disrupting your sleep.

By combining a wake-up time aligned with the light, regularity, soothing morning rituals and possibly micro-naps, it becomes more likely to feel in a stable and positive mood, without resorting to heavier solutions.

