6 golden rules to avoid arguments between partners on the road during your vacation

You might be counting down to summer vacation like children before Christmas. If you've planned a road trip with your partner, this getaway, meant to strengthen your bond and help you rediscover the meaning of relaxation, risks turning into a settling of scores within the first few kilometers. Misunderstandings about the route, criticism of the driving, complaints about music choices—arguments end up becoming a recurring theme in the car. Yet, the journey itself can be filled with tenderness.

Clearly assign roles before departure

Contrary to the idyllic image portrayed in romantic comedies, a vacation road trip is neither a joyful karaoke session nor a saccharine musical. The arguments begin in the trunk when suitcases refuse to fit properly. They continue in front of the dashboard when the passenger decides to become a driving instructor. And they escalate further in traffic jams, where instead of waiting patiently, couples accuse each other of having taken the wrong route.

According to a British study of 2,000 participants, 70% of respondents had experienced at least one argument in the car each month. And a third of drivers considered their partner to be the most irritable front-seat passenger, according to another survey.

It has to be said that sometimes, the co-pilot takes their role a little too seriously and scrutinizes every move, giving their partner the impression of retaking their driving test. They slam on the brakes, as if to say, "You need to brake," they criticize the other for driving too fast or too slow, and they offer advice that sometimes sounds like a moral lecture. To avoid arguments between partners on the road to vacation, it's best to assign specific tasks to each person well before setting off on the highway to the sun. One person drives, the other manages the navigation, the music, or the reservations. Everyone knows what they have to do.

Take regular breaks

It's a universal rule, and it doesn't just apply to couples who can't stand each other. Road safety organizations remind us every year: you should take a break every two hours. Especially when conversations become as cold as air conditioning and the summer hits no longer have any relaxing effect.

Fatigue, hunger , and discomfort are all potential sources of conflict . Not to mention the traffic jams displayed in red on the screen, which already foreshadow numerous verbal sparring matches in the car. “Traffic jams can be a source of stress and anxiety, especially if you're driving and have to divide your attention between the road and your partner,” warns Samantha Burns, a marriage counselor for ELLE . Instead of hurtling headlong into those endless lines of cars, pull into a rest area and take the opportunity to rekindle the romance by playing board games or giving each other massages. After all, your holiday rental isn't going anywhere. Why not take the back roads to enjoy the scenery and find some peace and quiet?

Accepting that not everything will go as planned

Despite meticulous planning and numerous prior checks of the route on Google Maps, you can't control everything. Sometimes, fate isn't on your side. Even with the best possible anticipation, you can get a flat tire on the curb leaving the gas station, take a longer route, break down halfway there, or be diverted due to an accident… In short, there are incidents that happen beyond your control, and your partner is in no way responsible.

Before hitting the road for a couple's holiday, you might need to work on your adaptability and your relationship with the unknown. And if you don't want all your plans to be disrupted, leave without any. Get behind the wheel and let chance be your guide; sometimes it works out for the best.

Choosing the atmosphere of the journey together

To ensure you're on the same page from the moment you buckle up and to prevent arguments from drowning out your playlists, prepare your playlist together. If you don't share the same musical tastes, you can always agree on a podcast, audiobook, or other entertaining content.

And if your partner prefers listening to real-time traffic alerts on the highway rather than upbeat Caribbean-tinged tunes, respect their choice. You can dance on your own or be captivated by true crime stories, keeping one earbud in and the other on radar mode. Alternate playlists, podcasts, and quiet moments so everyone can find something they enjoy.

Create a diversion with objects to occupy oneself.

The problem with arguments between couples on the road to vacation is that there's no escape. You can't retreat to another room to calm down and return refreshed. Aside from biting your tongue, putting things into perspective, or muttering with your head buried in your phone, you don't have many options. The marriage counselor recommends combating the boredom of long, straight roads with simple, small pleasures.

If you don't feel nauseous as soon as you take your eyes off the horizon, you can fill in a crossword puzzle, take online quizzes, or make friendship bracelets. "It might sound silly, but it's a good distraction from a monotonous landscape or tense conversations, and it will put you in a playful mood," she assures us.

Assess your level of frustration

While romantic comedies portray car journeys as perpetually cheerful, filled with deep conversations, bursts of laughter, and knowing glances, in real life, the scenario is somewhat less idyllic. There are no shouts of joy out the window, and witty dialogues are rarely improvised. Conversations are more often limited to "slow down," "watch out for speed cameras," or "I need to pee." Sometimes, you almost wish you'd booked a separate vacation or chosen a different mode of transport.

To avoid meltdowns and to know whether or not it's helpful to lose your temper, the marriage counselor shares an effective technique. "Take a moment to rate your frustration level on a scale of 1 to 10. If you're above 5, you're likely to explode or withdraw and ignore your partner," explains Burns. If that's the case, say so. "It's essential to communicate that you're feeling overwhelmed and that you need a few moments to calm down so you can truly listen and respond without the conversation escalating," she continues.

With a little flexibility, communication, and a touch of humor, the journey can even become one of the most cherished memories of the trip. Because in a few years, you'll probably have forgotten the three-hour traffic jam on the highway, but you might remember that song you sang at the top of your lungs or that unexpected detour that led you to a place you would never have discovered otherwise.