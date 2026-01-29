Why some exes get into new relationships quickly after a breakup: the taxi theory explained

You've just broken up and are painfully recovering, but your ex wasted no time and found something better than a tub of ice cream to console themselves. While you're trying to adjust to single life, they're living happily ever after with their new partner. Whether it's a rebound relationship or genuine feelings, a provocation or an unexpected whirlwind romance, many try to reassure themselves with the "taxi driver" theory.

The taxi theory: when your ex is living their romance in fast-forward.

You've left your partner and you no longer recognize the man you knew for years. This man, indecisive, commitment-phobic , immature, and lacking direction, is suddenly proactive, invested, and demonstrative with the woman who replaced you. While with you, he took months to take things to the next level, now he's living his romance at full speed. This man, who wouldn't even consider marriage back in your day, is about to say the "I do" you wish you'd heard ringing out at the town hall. Even worse, he's bought a house with his sweetheart, despite constantly telling you, "It's not the right time to invest."

While you endlessly glance in the rearview mirror, your heart pounding, your ex has already left you in the dust in this quest for stability. It's a perfect illustration of the taxi theory. This theory didn't come from some savvy therapist, but from Miranda Hobbes, our cultural touchstone of the 2000s.

"Men are like taxis. They wake up one day and decide they're ready to settle down, have kids... They turn on the roof light of their car. The woman who appears at that very moment, boom, she's the one they marry," she declared in Sex and the City. A clever automotive metaphor that suggests "bad timing." But your brain often decides otherwise and convinces you that you're the problem.

A popular belief stemming from pop culture that needs to be qualified

There are tons of theories about relationships , and while some are plausible, others are completely unfounded . The "taxi theory," however reassuring it may seem, should be taken with a grain of salt. As psychologist Marie-Victoire Chopin points out in the online magazine Auféminin , it's primarily a comforting "pick-me-up" when your heart is broken and your feelings are in turmoil. "I've always seen this 'taxi theory' as a kind of retort meant to console friends after a breakup," she explains. It's a typical self-protection mechanism, a way of deflecting the pain.

While you find yourself at a crossroads in love, torn between regrets of the past and the desire to move on, your ex is forging their own path, embracing this new love with both passion and reason. And the taxi theory helps you "put this difficult situation into perspective." Yet, it actually holds you back more than it helps you move forward. Beyond reducing love to a game of cars and comparing men to ride-hailing services, the taxi theory is quite simplistic and overshadows all other explanations.

The therapist is well aware that commitment isn't always immediate. Some people fear becoming "chained" to the other person or carry childhood traumas. Yet, if your ex immediately rebuilt their life after you, it wasn't to make up for "lost time" but simply reflects a "turning point." The breakup, however painful, sometimes triggers a realization, and this can be quite radical. The specialist refers to it as "psychological maturation."

Tips for not doubting your worth after a breakup

The taxi theory is therefore more of a "placebo" excuse than a genuine phenomenon. However, when you see the man you had your whole life with fulfilling all your dreams with someone else, it's hard not to blame yourself. "What did I do wrong?" "There must be something wrong with me." "Why her and not me?" These questions run through your mind and damage your self-esteem.

So no, you weren't just a spare tire, nor the pumpkin before the carriage. The expert even turns the "question" around to clear away all the confusion you're seeing. "Why did I accept a relationship where commitment was uncertain for so long?" Once you've found the answer, you might be able to get back on the highway to happiness and forge your own path, alone or with someone special.

Dear Miranda Hobbes doesn't have all the answers. Love isn't fiction, but a journey fraught with obstacles. To use a car analogy: find someone who recharges your battery simply by being there, and who doesn't leave it completely drained.