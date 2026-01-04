This unexpected country holds the record for the number of partners per individual

When comparing relationship patterns around the world, some data is surprising. Contrary to what one might think, it is not the Western countries traditionally considered "liberal" that exhibit the most extensive relationship histories.

An unexpected global hierarchy

According to several international surveys, Turkey currently tops the world rankings, with an average of 14.5 partners per person over their lifetime. The latest data from sources such as the CDC (National Survey of Family Growth) reveals a rather unexpected global ranking.

The leading countries:

Türkiye: 14.5 Australia: 13.3 New Zealand: 13.2 Iceland: 13 South Africa: 12.5 Finland: 12.4 Norway: 12.1

Northern Europe is well represented, as are some countries in the Southern Hemisphere. These figures do not simply reflect statistics, but rather the diversity of emotional, romantic, and relational experiences, according to cultures, social norms, and generations.

France is progressing, but remains at the bottom of the table

With an average of 8.1 partners, France lags far behind, despite marked progress in recent years, particularly among women. As a reminder, the 2023 CSF survey, conducted by Inserm and published in November 2024, indicated that women aged 18 to 69 had an average of 7.9 partners, compared to 4.5 in 2006 — an increase of 76%.

This figure, however, remains lower than the average of several European countries, such as Italy (11.8), Ireland (11.1), or Sweden (11.8). Even the United States (10.7) and the United Kingdom (9.8) have higher averages.

A generational shift

Young adults (18-29 years old) are distinguished by more varied and less linear life paths than previous generations. In France, women in this age group report an average of 7.3 partners, while men report 11.8. These figures reflect a shift in relationship practices, with a more open and less rigid view of traditional patterns.

The factors behind these figures

Behind these statistics lie several cultural and social dynamics:

Transformation of norms: classic family and relationship models are giving way to more diversity.

Rise of individual independence: particularly among women and young people.

Digitization of exchanges: digital tools facilitate meetings, but also transitions from one link to another.

International mobility: studying and working abroad multiplies experiences and relational environments.

A global map of changing relationships

This ranking, while perhaps surprising, primarily reflects very different relationship cultures across the world. At the other end of the spectrum are China (3.1) and India (3), where traditions, family pressure, and legal frameworks strongly influence life paths. It is important to remember that these figures do not represent success or failure, but simply a snapshot of personal trajectories within diverse cultural contexts.

What they reveal, however, is the emergence of an increasingly plural relational planet, where each individual composes their own path, at their own pace, according to their choices and the norms that surround them.