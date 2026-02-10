During the Super Bowl halftime show, this couple got married in front of the whole world.

During the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, a couple transformed the event into a true fairytale scene, saying "I do" in front of millions of viewers. This union, a celebration of love, was orchestrated by Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny himself during his live performance.

A live wedding on the Super Bowl lawn

Five minutes into Bad Bunny's halftime show, the field at Levi's Stadium in California was transformed into a wedding backdrop. Surrounded by dancers dressed in white, Eleisa "Elli" Aparico and Thomas "Tommy" Wolter exchanged vows in a real-life ceremony, right in the middle of the Puerto Rican rapper's performance. After exchanging vows and a kiss under the spotlights, the couple headed to an impressive wedding cake before hitting the dance floor. Their first dance was to a salsa version of "Die With A Smile," performed live by Lady Gaga, a surprise guest at Super Bowl 2026, making the moment even more surreal.

"A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

As soon as the evening ended, the bride shared pictures of the moment on Instagram, confiding that her heart was "full" and that the experience had been "incredible." She took the opportunity to thank Bad Bunny in Spanish: "Thank you for emphasizing love, Benito, because it's always necessary," she wrote, before declaring her love for her husband.

For his part, Tommy Wolter described February 8th as "one of the greatest days" of his life. In another post, he summed up his evening with a touching sentence: "The best part of the night was leaving with a wife. I love you." The following day, he posted a photo of their dance with these words: "An unforgettable moment with the love of my life. I can't thank Bad Bunny enough for this beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

How this "unconventional" wedding came about

After the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the team of Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny confirmed that it was indeed a real wedding. It all started with an invitation: the couple had asked the singer to attend their nuptials. Ultimately, the reverse happened: they were invited to get married during the Apple Music Halftime Show, with Bad Bunny as their best man, even signing their marriage certificate on the spot.

The ceremony was more than just a theatrical spectacle; it was part of a larger picture, conceived as a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and the power of love. At the end of the show, a message appeared: "The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love," giving full meaning to this globally televised wedding.

Usually reserved for meticulously choreographed performances and spectacular effects, the Super Bowl halftime show this year, 2026, gave way to a deeply personal emotion. By offering this couple the opportunity to marry in front of the entire world, Bad Bunny transformed a moment of entertainment into a romantic manifesto.

Ultimately, beyond the spotlights, this union in the middle of the biggest American sporting event reminds us of one simple thing: even at the heart of the spectacle, what leaves the biggest impression is always the strength of shared love.