"He cheated on me, I punished him in my own way": her revenge shocks internet users

Marianne discovered her husband's infidelity with a colleague and chose revenge before divorcing him. Her story on a British podcast set social media ablaze, eliciting both nervous laughter and outrage.

A betrayal discovered and a calculated revenge

In the podcast "It's a Girl Thing," hosted by Lucie and Ebony Day, Marianne recounts catching her husband having an affair at the office. Instead of an immediate confrontation, she opts for silent revenge: "I wanted to separate, but first, I wanted to annoy him a little." She targets a weekly ritual: ironing Sunday shirts. Observing his habits, she pours her own diluted urine into the iron's reservoir, transforming each steam session into an "invisible olfactory trap."

The invisible scent that follows every step

“The joy of seeing him iron my urine into his shirts was incredible,” she confides. The smell soaks into the fibers, released with body heat in the office. Her husband, oblivious, parades in front of his mistress with a hidden olfactory humiliation. The podcast hosts react with a mixture of disgust and amusement: Lucie sees it as the “ultimate passion killer,” while Ebony notes that perspiration would amplify the effect. Marianne savors this secret revenge until the divorce.

Explosive reactions and a cascade of testimonies

The story went viral, unleashing a wave of confessions. Internet users oscillated between shock ( "disgusting!" ) and empathy ( "he asked for it, I understand" ). Others shared their revenges: toothbrushes in the toilet, keychains with the ex's number scattered around town.

Ultimately, these stories of deception and revenge illustrate a dating scene riddled with mistrust, where dark humor masks a deep anger at betrayal. This "extreme" anecdote raises the question: how far will we go to regain control after infidelity?