"Will you marry me?": He proposes to his partner after his ski jump

It's a scene straight out of a romantic movie… but at high speed and in a ski suit. Urban Susnik, a Slovenian ski jumper, surprised everyone by combining athletic performance with an unforgettable declaration of love. Barely had his skis touched the ground after a spectacular jump when he got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. The answer? A resounding "yes," before a stunned audience and cameras ready to capture the moment.

A moment suspended in the air… then at the heart

The setting was already breathtaking: a dizzying jump ramp, an adrenaline-filled silence, and then the leap. That day, the feat wasn't just about the technical performance. Once his jump was complete, Urban Susnik surprised everyone by joining his partner in the landing zone, discreetly pulling a small box from his jumpsuit to ask her THE question. The moment, filmed and broadcast by Slovenian media, quickly went viral on social media.

A surprise proposal at the ski jumping from former pro, Urban Susnik 💍❤️ What a way to do it! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kfDygazaOQ — TNT Sports (@tntsports) February 1, 2026

A statement that's causing a stir online

Within hours, the video went viral. On Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), users praised the originality and audacity of the proposal, which blended athletic tension with intimate emotion. "It took guts to propose right after a jump like that!" wrote one user, while another joked on X, "Urban Susnik, the new king of romance in a ski suit."

When sport and love take flight together

This type of dramatic declaration isn't new in the world of sports, but it remains rare in a discipline as intense as ski jumping. Urban Susnik managed to combine mastery, courage, and tenderness in just a few minutes. This gesture, far more than a media stunt, also testifies to a sincere desire to honor love in a moment of personal glory.

The timing was all the more striking as Urban had just completed one of his best jumps of the season. "I was already on cloud nine, I just wanted to share that with her," he explained simply to reporters.

In an era where marriage proposals are increasingly creative, Urban Susnik's proposal ticks all the boxes: sincerity, surprise, powerful symbolism, and... daring. And for once, it's not the medal that makes hearts flutter, but a ring slipped on at just the right moment, after a spectacular flight.