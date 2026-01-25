Search here...

The impact of certain nicknames on your relationship

Love life
Émilie Laurent
surnoms couple à bannir
Micah&Sammie Chaffin/Unsplash

In a relationship, it's common to give each other nicknames and call your loved one by something other than their given name. However, some nicknames sound better than others. In fact, some nicknames are real passion killers and struggle to resonate with the heart. These saccharine nicknames, which top the list of worst-case scenarios, can change the course of a romance and cause regret for anyone who uses them.

These nicknames are more chilling than inspiring

Couples often give each other cute nicknames to facilitate emotional connection and reaffirm their love with every word spoken. Sometimes it involves brainstorming, sometimes it comes spontaneously. In a romantic frenzy, a "baby" or a "darling" escapes our lips, and that word remains etched in our love language forever.

And within this saccharine vocabulary, some nicknames are more tolerable than others. These pet names, which even romantic comedy actors wouldn't dare use, are more poison than honey to the ears. When our significant other deigns to utter them in public, we just want to disappear underground or crawl into a mouse hole. Beyond the phonetic assault, they provoke a palpable discomfort.

These nicknames don't just make confirmed bachelors cringe; they send a shiver of shame down the spines of their recipients. Even Pokémon names are more flattering. Between infantilizing nicknames that make you sound like you're five years old and clumsy metaphors that would make Baudelaire howl, which is the most terrible?

The website Superdrug Online Doctor has ranked those nicknames that don't exactly make hearts flutter but definitely make you gag. Through a survey, respondents listed the nicknames they considered "too ridiculous." Surprisingly, it wasn't "my cream puff" or "baby" but "daddy" or "papa" that garnered 72% of the embarrassment score. Next came "chick," "princess," and "sweetie," followed by "my sugar" with 50% of the votes.

Conversely, these nicknames are sure to please

To hit the mark the first time and avoid offending the sensibilities of prose enthusiasts, there are also "best-selling" nicknames, which leave a gentler, more pleasing impression. A nickname should remain a mark of affection and not become a knee-jerk reaction. Every country has its favorite nicknames, but some sentimental "code names" are used in every language and appeal to people from all over the world.

Among them is "baby," the common term of endearment for most couples worldwide. "My love" is also a standard, as is "darling." This list wasn't compiled based on our personal preferences but rather on a large-scale study conducted by the website Preply . "Kitten," "bear," "mouse," "kitten," "rabbit," "sweetie"... Animal-derived nicknames are also popular among couples. Contrary to what one might think, they aren't degrading but rather flattering, as they evoke a certain tenderness.

And why not find a unique nickname?

Some couples choose unique nicknames, inspired by their respective character traits, born from a private joke, or stemming from a romantic anecdote. No one else responds to this nickname, which, incidentally, has tenfold sentimental value.

Choosing an unusual nickname is a tricky exercise and requires a certain linguistic tact, but it shows that you've really thought about an original, genuine name. You've really racked your brains to find a word that suits your loved one. You didn't just pick a nickname at random from a ready-made list, nor did you ask chatGPT for fresh ideas.

And the other sees it as proof of love, a demonstration of care, a token of complicity. It's a bit like making a gift with your own hands, in a handcrafted way. Admittedly, it's not the most beautiful or the most accomplished, but it's the most touching. This nickname, created entirely from the heart, is an emotional anchor, almost like a keyword that instantly triggers positive emotions.

A nickname, that word that connects two partners and awakens butterflies with every utterance, can either benefit or harm a couple. Beware of nicknames that are too cliché or overly sentimental.

Émilie Laurent
Émilie Laurent
A wordsmith, I juggle stylistic devices and hone the art of feminist punchlines on a daily basis. In the course of my articles, my slightly romantic writing style offers you some truly captivating surprises. I revel in unraveling complex issues, like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. Gender minorities, equality, body diversity… A journalist on the edge, I dive headfirst into topics that ignite debate. A workaholic, my keyboard is often put to the test.
Article précédent
Looking at a man's hands on a first date: this detail says it all

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Looking at a man's hands on a first date: this detail says it all

Calloused or jealously silky, robust or veined, worn by work or manicured down to the cuticles… If the...

According to science, women are more fulfilled with this type of man.

What if love truly didn't care about numbers? A recent study challenges conventional wisdom and invites us to...

Why are so many couples breaking up right now? A global unease is emerging.

You may have noticed this general feeling around you: friends separating, colleagues getting divorced, loved ones redefining their...

These 7 evening rituals that happy couples share

In the frenetic pace of daily life, evenings are often sacrificed to emergencies, screens, or fatigue. Yet, this...

This unexpected country holds the record for the number of partners per individual

When comparing relationship patterns around the world, some data is surprising. Contrary to what one might think, it...

Why do some people still hold onto memories of their ex, even when they're married?

Some people burn photos of their past romances and erase all traces of the unfinished love affair, while...

© 2025 The Body Optimist