The impact of certain nicknames on your relationship

In a relationship, it's common to give each other nicknames and call your loved one by something other than their given name. However, some nicknames sound better than others. In fact, some nicknames are real passion killers and struggle to resonate with the heart. These saccharine nicknames, which top the list of worst-case scenarios, can change the course of a romance and cause regret for anyone who uses them.

These nicknames are more chilling than inspiring

Couples often give each other cute nicknames to facilitate emotional connection and reaffirm their love with every word spoken. Sometimes it involves brainstorming, sometimes it comes spontaneously. In a romantic frenzy, a "baby" or a "darling" escapes our lips, and that word remains etched in our love language forever.

And within this saccharine vocabulary, some nicknames are more tolerable than others. These pet names, which even romantic comedy actors wouldn't dare use, are more poison than honey to the ears. When our significant other deigns to utter them in public, we just want to disappear underground or crawl into a mouse hole. Beyond the phonetic assault, they provoke a palpable discomfort.

These nicknames don't just make confirmed bachelors cringe; they send a shiver of shame down the spines of their recipients. Even Pokémon names are more flattering. Between infantilizing nicknames that make you sound like you're five years old and clumsy metaphors that would make Baudelaire howl, which is the most terrible?

The website Superdrug Online Doctor has ranked those nicknames that don't exactly make hearts flutter but definitely make you gag. Through a survey, respondents listed the nicknames they considered "too ridiculous." Surprisingly, it wasn't "my cream puff" or "baby" but "daddy" or "papa" that garnered 72% of the embarrassment score. Next came "chick," "princess," and "sweetie," followed by "my sugar" with 50% of the votes.

Conversely, these nicknames are sure to please

To hit the mark the first time and avoid offending the sensibilities of prose enthusiasts, there are also "best-selling" nicknames, which leave a gentler, more pleasing impression. A nickname should remain a mark of affection and not become a knee-jerk reaction. Every country has its favorite nicknames, but some sentimental "code names" are used in every language and appeal to people from all over the world.

Among them is "baby," the common term of endearment for most couples worldwide. "My love" is also a standard, as is "darling." This list wasn't compiled based on our personal preferences but rather on a large-scale study conducted by the website Preply . "Kitten," "bear," "mouse," "kitten," "rabbit," "sweetie"... Animal-derived nicknames are also popular among couples. Contrary to what one might think, they aren't degrading but rather flattering, as they evoke a certain tenderness.

And why not find a unique nickname?

Some couples choose unique nicknames, inspired by their respective character traits, born from a private joke, or stemming from a romantic anecdote. No one else responds to this nickname, which, incidentally, has tenfold sentimental value.

Choosing an unusual nickname is a tricky exercise and requires a certain linguistic tact, but it shows that you've really thought about an original, genuine name. You've really racked your brains to find a word that suits your loved one. You didn't just pick a nickname at random from a ready-made list, nor did you ask chatGPT for fresh ideas.

And the other sees it as proof of love, a demonstration of care, a token of complicity. It's a bit like making a gift with your own hands, in a handcrafted way. Admittedly, it's not the most beautiful or the most accomplished, but it's the most touching. This nickname, created entirely from the heart, is an emotional anchor, almost like a keyword that instantly triggers positive emotions.

A nickname, that word that connects two partners and awakens butterflies with every utterance, can either benefit or harm a couple. Beware of nicknames that are too cliché or overly sentimental.