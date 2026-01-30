This widespread habit among men annoys the majority of women, according to a survey.

A recent survey reveals that a common, everyday gesture among men strongly irritates a majority of women. It's not a question of manners, but rather of comfort, hygiene… and mutual respect in shared spaces.

A common habit, but far from innocuous

In many homes, a scene is repeated discreetly but regularly: women find themselves cleaning up splashes around the toilet after a man has urinated standing up. According to a recent survey, nearly three out of four men still prefer this position, even at home. While this action is often perceived as automatic, it is not without consequence in a shared environment.

For many women, this habit is a source of daily annoyance, even mental fatigue, due to the constant need to "make up for" a lack of attention. And behind this irritation lies a simple reality: the home is a shared space that deserves care, respect, and consideration for all who use it. It's not a question of control, but of collective comfort.

How often do men sit down to pee? British men are among the least likely to do so % who sits down to pee "every" or "most times" 🇩🇪 62% 🇸🇪 50% 🇩🇰 44% 🇦🇺 40% 🇫🇷 35% 🇨🇦 34% 🇪🇸 34% 🇮🇹 34% 🇵🇱 27% 🇬🇧 24% 🇺🇸 23% 🇲🇽 21% 🇸🇬 20% https://t.co/8RGfSRNdyN pic.twitter.com/B0cW0NZVBW — YouGov (@YouGov) May 16, 2023

Practices vary greatly from country to country

Interestingly, this habit varies greatly across cultures. In some countries, such as Germany, a majority of men report sitting down to urinate most of the time, even systematically, especially at home. Conversely, in countries like the United Kingdom or Mexico, many men say they almost never sit down.

These differences show that this practice is not biological or inevitable, but largely influenced by social norms, education, and cultural habits. In other words, it is not predetermined: behaviors evolve and can adapt to more inclusive and respectful environments.

Hygiene, health and comfort: the seated position has its advantages.

Beyond the social aspect, experts emphasize that sitting offers real hygiene benefits. When a man urinates standing up, micro-droplets can disperse up to several meters around the toilet bowl, potentially contaminating the floor, walls, and even everyday objects like towels or toothbrushes. Even with thorough cleaning, this dispersion remains difficult to completely avoid.

From a medical standpoint, some studies also indicate that sitting down allows some men—particularly those with urinary problems or prostate issues—to empty their bladders more effectively. This can help reduce the risk of urinary tract infections or long-term discomfort. In other words, it's not just a matter of courtesy, but also of physical well-being and health.

A matter of respect and mental load

For many women, this habit touches on a broader issue: the sharing of domestic responsibilities within a couple. Cleaning the toilet is not a trivial task, and when it systematically falls to only one person, it fuels a feeling of injustice. Sitting down to urinate then becomes, for some, a simple yet symbolic gesture, reflecting consideration for others and a desire to maintain a clean and pleasant shared space.

The aim is not to point fingers, but to encourage awareness. Even the most seemingly insignificant habits can have a real impact on the quality of life of those around you.

Towards a shift in attitudes

Good news: attitudes are changing. More and more men are reconsidering this practice, not out of obligation, but by conscious choice, driven by respect, comfort, and consideration for their partners or roommates. This shift is part of a broader movement to redefine domestic norms, where everyone contributes to a healthy, calming, and balanced environment.

In short, adopting a seated position doesn't call into question a man's masculinity, identity, or autonomy. It's simply a practical, respectful, and beneficial adjustment for everyone. Your comfort matters, and so does the comfort of others. And in a shared space, every thoughtful gesture becomes a positive, lasting, and profoundly human act.