The "1-10 Method," a simple technique to prevent arguments from escalating

What if a simple number could help calm tensions before a discussion escalates into conflict? Popularized on social media, the 1-10 method suggests assessing the importance of a disagreement to avoid emotional escalation. This approach, supported by several specialists , is based on a simple principle: prioritizing what truly matters to encourage dialogue rather than confrontation.

A method based on a simple question

The principle of the 1-10 method is to assign a rating to the importance of a subject on a scale of 1 to 10. When a disagreement arises, each person indicates how important the issue is to them.

If one partner considers a topic essential (9 or 10) while the other assigns it more moderate importance (3 or 4), the discussion can more easily lead to a compromise. The goal is not to "win" the discussion, but to identify each person's priorities in order to prevent unnecessary tension from arising. This technique encourages taking a step back and distinguishing major issues from minor disagreements, which are often the root cause of recurring conflicts.

An approach supported by some specialists

Some mental health professionals believe that using a numerical scale can help clarify emotions. In an interview with Bustle, psychologist Erika Bach explained that numbers can facilitate mutual understanding, especially when words seem inadequate to express the importance of a subject.

Research in relationship psychology also shows that the ability to clearly communicate one's needs and recognize those of the other person is a key factor in satisfaction within romantic relationships. The 1-10 method aligns with this principle by offering a simple tool to improve communication and reduce misunderstandings.

The importance of sincerity in evaluation

For this approach to work, it relies on the honesty of both people involved. If the scale is used strategically to systematically impose one's point of view, it loses its effectiveness.

Some experts recommend accompanying the grade with a concrete explanation to better understand each person's motivations. For example, a choice may seem insignificant to one person but represent a major issue for another due to a personal or emotional context. Understanding the reason behind a high grade often helps to defuse tensions and encourage a more constructive discussion.

A technique applicable to other relationships

While the 1-10 method is often mentioned in the context of couples, it can also be used in other contexts: friendships, professional relationships or roommates.

In a work environment, for example, assessing the importance of a decision can facilitate prioritization. In a friendship, it can prevent a minor disagreement from becoming a major issue. This approach can thus contribute to creating a more peaceful atmosphere of dialogue in various everyday situations.

What should be done in the case of equivalent importance?

When two people place similar importance on an issue, some recommendations suggest opting for an alternative solution, such as finding a compromise or deciding that the next decision will rest with the other person. The goal remains to prevent the discussion from becoming bogged down, while maintaining a balance between each person's needs. Several experts emphasize that conflict management relies primarily on active listening, recognizing emotions, and the ability to negotiate appropriate solutions.

The 1-10 method illustrates the growing interest in simple tools for improving everyday communication. By encouraging everyone to identify what truly matters, it can help prevent disagreements from escalating. While it doesn't replace in-depth work on communication skills, this technique offers an accessible approach to better understand each other's priorities and foster more harmonious exchanges.