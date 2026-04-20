The spark in a relationship: romantic myth or real psychological signal?

In love, we always search for that little spark that will ignite the flame and make it grow. However, this abstract spark doesn't always foreshadow a bright romance. Like butterflies in the stomach, it's a sentimental signal that's easily misinterpreted. This "sparkling" suitor might be hiding a dark side behind their apparent warmth and radiant charisma.

The spark: a feeling… but not proof

We've been sold love as an electric shock. A glance, a shiver, butterflies in the stomach … and suddenly, everything changes. This famous "spark" is supposedly the essential starting point of any great love story. Without it? No chemistry, no future. And yet, in real life, this vision is often misleading. Behind this romantic fantasy lies a much more complex, and sometimes even counterproductive, mechanism. The spark is part of Cupid's emotional package. However, it's not a reliable unit of measurement.

We talk about a spark when the attraction is immediate, almost magnetic. The other person intrigues us, excites us, makes us want to see them again right away. Everything seems fluid, intense, obvious. But this intensity guarantees nothing. It can just as easily reflect a real connection… as a simple emotional infatuation. Rapid chemistry, yes—but not necessarily lasting.

Because the spark often rests on superficial elements: charisma, appearance, the way one captures attention. Some people know how to create this instant connection with disconcerting ease. "Sometimes, this love at first sight reveals more about a person's charm—or narcissism —than the depth of a genuine connection," warns Logan Ury, a relationship expert at InStyle .

When excitement hides something else

That thrill we interpret as attraction isn't always what we think. It can also resemble… anxiety. The anticipation of a message , the doubt, the unpredictable game of flirting: all of this activates our emotional system. We feel "alive," stimulated, hooked. But this isn't necessarily healthy. As some relationship experts point out: "Sometimes, those butterflies in the stomach are actually warning signs," not the product of passionate feelings, nor the harbinger of a long and happy relationship.

That spark, which sets your cheeks ablaze and ignites your heart, is also deceptive. It misleads you and tends to blind you, quite literally. In other words, what seems passionate can actually be a sign of imbalance. A vague, unstable, even frustrating dynamic that we mistake for love.

The "false start" trap

Another common illusion is projecting a story onto someone that doesn't yet exist. A physical detail, an attitude, a resemblance to someone from the past… and the imagination runs wild. We think we recognize something obvious, when we're simply replaying a familiar scenario.

The result: the spark fades as quickly as it appeared. Because it wasn't based on the reality of the person, but on a projection. This spark, materialized by a shower of gold dust and the sounds of chimes in Disney tales, exists only in your eyes. It's a dark illusion, a dangerous mirage. Love isn't born from a fleeting spark: it's more of a gradual fire, which sometimes flickers, but which grows steadily.

What if love needed time?

Contrary to romantic comedies, the strongest romances don't always begin with fireworks. They develop slowly, almost discreetly. The spark, touted as the fuel of an eternal idyll, often foreshadows a fleeting love.

At first, there isn't necessarily a dramatic thrill. Just curiosity, a pleasant presence, a smooth conversation. Then, as the dates continue, something develops. This is what psychologists call the mere-exposure effect: the more contact you have with someone, the more familiar—and attractive—they become. Attachment then grows over time, in security, in repetition. A gentle flame, but much more enduring.

"The best relationships often develop slowly rather than spark. The important thing is to remember that the absence of a spark is not synonymous with failure, and its presence does not guarantee success," the specialist puts into perspective.

The spark is neither entirely a myth nor an absolute truth. It exists, of course. But it shouldn't be the only criterion. Because in love, what lasts isn't always what burns the brightest at the beginning.