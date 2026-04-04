No more awkward silences: this type of original date is attracting more and more singles.

Swipe left, swipe right… what if you completely changed your playing field? Faced with the weariness of dating apps, new formats are emerging that focus on real-life interactions, movement, and fun. Their promise: more natural exchanges, without pressure or awkward silences.

When apps no longer inspire dreams

Dating apps are still part of the landscape, but they no longer necessarily appeal to everyone. Many singles express a certain weariness with the proliferation of profiles, conversations that fizzle out, or interactions that are considered too superficial.

By relying so heavily on screens, interactions can lose their spontaneity. As a result, some people feel the need to return to more face-to-face encounters, where they can experience energy, a glance, a presence. It is in this context that new types of events are developing, designed to foster face-to-face meetings in a more vibrant atmosphere.

Dates… unlike any other

Out with the traditional, somewhat stuffy coffee shop. In with much more dynamic formats, where the activity itself becomes the starting point for interaction. Among the concepts generating buzz are sessions combining sport and dating , such as the "wrestling speed dating" events organized in Brooklyn by the Grownkid collective. Yes, you read that right: here, the interaction is as much about the mat as it is about conversation.

However, you don't need to go as far as wrestling to participate in this trend. Board games, creative workshops, dance classes, team challenges, or gentle sports activities… the principle remains the same: move, play, create together. The goal? To demystify the encounter and transform the moment into a shared experience.

The power of play to break the ice

The appeal of these formats is no accident. Social psychology researchers have long been interested in the role of play in human interactions. Playful activities help reduce the stress associated with first encounters. They offer a reassuring environment where you don't need to "perform" or find the perfect conversation topic.

By participating in an activity, you already have something in common with the other people present. The game becomes a natural way to connect, which helps avoid the awkward silences often dreaded during a typical date. Laughing, cooperating, taking on a challenge together… these moments quickly create a feeling of closeness.

An answer to "dating fatigue"

The phenomenon even has a name: "dating fatigue." It refers to the weariness some users feel with dating apps. Studies show that, even though these platforms remain popular, some users express frustration related to the difficulty of creating connections perceived as genuine.

In-person events are emerging as an attractive alternative. They allow for a return to direct, unfiltered interactions, where feelings take precedence over profiles. In several major cities, these initiatives are multiplying and are particularly appealing to young adults looking for new ways to meet people.

Less pressure, more spontaneity

What makes these formats so powerful is also their relaxed atmosphere. Here, there's no need to conform or fit a mold or conform to a perfect image. You come as you are, with your energy, your personality, your body, in all its reality. And that's precisely what makes the interactions more authentic.

The focus shifts: instead of concentrating on "making a good impression," you let yourself be carried away by the experience. This often leads to more natural, fluid, and sometimes even more memorable interactions.

A new way to build connections

In reality, these formats aren't entirely new. Before apps, many people already met through group activities, whether cultural, sporting, or social. What's different today is how these experiences are organized and adapted to current expectations. This evolution shows one thing: there isn't just one right way to meet someone. You might prefer apps, evenings with friends, or these new, more immersive formats.

In any case, the most important thing is to find a setting where you feel comfortable, free to be yourself, and open to meeting new people. Because ultimately, what creates a connection isn't the format… it's the experience you share.