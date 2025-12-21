These are the professions where infidelity is rampant, according to a disturbing study.

Certain professions seem to create environments conducive to romantic infidelity, but it's important to remember that the job itself doesn't "create" infidelity. It's primarily situations where proximity, stress, or unusual hours can foster more intimate interactions. A recent British study sheds light on these trends with some surprising figures.

A British study that's causing a stir

In the United Kingdom, a survey of 3,800 participants was conducted to understand extramarital affairs in the workplace. Respondents were asked about past relationships with colleagues, and approximately 20% admitted to having cheated on their partners in this context. The study did not aim to stigmatize certain professions, but rather to statistically identify the environments where such infidelity was most prevalent. Responses were anonymous, which enhances the sincerity of the confessions, while of course remaining self-reported and not exhaustive.

Sectors where infidelity is more frequent

Salespeople are at the top of the list. Regular travel, business lunches, and client events create an environment where informal proximity and social interaction are constant. This multiplies opportunities to build relationships that can sometimes extend beyond the strictly professional sphere, the study notes.

Right behind them, teachers and healthcare professionals also feature among the professions where inconsistencies are reported more frequently. In these professions, irregular hours, teamwork, and the emotional intensity of interactions foster trust and camaraderie, which can sometimes evolve into unexpected intimacy, the study explains.

The top 10 most affected sectors also include:

Transport and logistics

Hospitality, catering, events

Engineering and Industry

Real estate and construction

Accounting, banking and finance

Computer science

Armed Forces

These environments often share common factors: irregular working hours, strong team cohesion and situations where stress or fatigue can bring individuals closer together, the study points out.

Professions where discrepancies are less frequent

Conversely, some professions appear less exposed. The scientific and pharmaceutical sectors top the list of professions considered the most "loyal." Next come consulting, management, and law enforcement and security.

The explanations are varied: more regular working hours, strict codes of ethics, a formalized corporate culture, or simply less informal closeness between colleagues. In these contexts, interactions remain more professional and opportunities for emotional intimacy are more limited.

A poll, not an inevitability.

It is essential to understand that these trends do not define "typical profiles" of unfaithful individuals. They reveal risky contexts: frequent travel, long working hours, night shifts, alcohol consumption at work events, or managing stress away from home. In these situations, colleagues can become important sources of emotional support, and some relationships may extend beyond the strictly professional sphere, especially if the couple is experiencing difficulties.

Furthermore, the study's authors emphasize that this is a self-reported survey. Responses may be biased, and certain sectors may be over- or under-represented. Therefore, one should not judge a person's fidelity in love solely by their profession.

Ultimately, for a couple, the key is not to avoid certain professions, but to communicate clearly about boundaries and trust. Sincerity, listening, and mutual respect remain the true pillars for preserving intimacy and fidelity, regardless of the chosen career path.