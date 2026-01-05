Search here...

Cyberbullying of Brigitte Macron: the verdict is in for the ten defendants

On January 5, 2026, a Paris court sentenced eight cyberbullies targeting Brigitte Macron to suspended prison sentences ranging from four to eight months, and one to six months in prison. These sentences targeted the online dissemination of insults and hateful rumors about the gender and private life of the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attacks targeting gender and intimacy

The presiding judge, Thierry Donnard, emphasized a "malicious intent" through "malicious, degrading, and insulting" remarks, according to Le Monde . These attacks are part of a massive wave of misinformation about Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, including the unfounded rumor that she is transgender.

A profound impact on the family

Brigitte Macron, who was absent from the hearing, filed a complaint in late August 2024 after the rumor had a "very strong impact" on those around her. She told investigators that her grandchildren heard their classmates saying that "their grandmother [was] a man," revealing the personal impact of this online harassment.

A firm legal response in France and the United States

This ruling marks a step in the presidential couple's legal response, which has seen them take legal action against the main disseminators of these rumors, both in France and the United States. The sentences handed down reflect the seriousness of cyberbullying targeting public figures, particularly when it involves their privacy and family.

A strong signal against online rumors

These convictions come amid a surge in hate speech online, amplified by the anonymity of social media. By firmly punishing eight defendants, the French justice system has set an important milestone in the fight against cyberbullying, reinforcing the fact that defamation and malicious rumors carry serious criminal penalties.

This precedent could deter other broadcasters and strengthen the protection of victims of online violence. It remains to be seen whether this legal firmness will be limited to cases involving public or political figures, but will be applied with the same rigor to situations of harassment targeting ordinary people—that is, those not in the public eye—whose voices and suffering still too often struggle to be acknowledged.

This verdict represents a first legal victory for Brigitte Macron and marks a turning point in the protection of public figures against online violence. By setting clear limits to the toxic anonymity of social media, the French justice system paves the way for greater responsibility among internet users, protecting not only high-profile individuals but also ordinary victims of online harassment.

