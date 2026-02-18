These pairs skating champions are setting the international scene on fire

Elegance, power, and complicity: on the ice, some duos don't just skate, they tell a story. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara embody this spectacular resurgence of Japanese pairs skating. Through hard work, consistency, and audacity, they have propelled their discipline into the global spotlight.

A game-changing world title

On March 23, 2023, in Saitama, the duo of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara made history by winning the world title at the World Figure Skating Championships. Never before had a Japanese pair won world gold in this category, long dominated by Europe, Russia, and North America.

Before an adoring audience, they delivered a freestyle program of rare intensity, combining technical mastery and artistic commitment. Every lift seemed ethereal, every landing solid, every transition fluid. This victory was no accident: it crowned work begun in 2019, the year they joined forces, and symbolized Japan's growing prominence in a discipline where it had historically been less represented than in individual events.

An exceptional 2022-2023 season

Their world title is the culmination of a remarkable season. In December 2022, they won the Grand Prix Final in Turin, another first for a Japanese duo. In February 2023, they triumphed at the Four Continents Championships in Colorado Springs. This consistent performance at the top has firmly established the pair among the world's elite.

Their signature? Impressive synchronization in their throw jumps, confidently executed lifts, and a fluidity that makes everything seem simple, almost natural. The judges praise their ability to combine technical difficulty with musical interpretation, a balance that has become essential in the current evolution of figure skating.

From Beijing to consecration

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, they finished in eighth place. A respectable result, but one that left them far from the podium. Far from being a setback, this experience acted as a catalyst. They refined their programs, strengthened their stability on complex elements, and gained confidence in the face of the pressure of major competitions.

This progression illustrates a fundamental truth of elite sport: excellence is built step by step. In a discipline where the slightest hesitation can cost valuable points, the maturity gained on the Olympic stage played a key role in their rise.

A complementary and strategic duo

Born in 2001, Riku Miura brings energy and precision. Born in 1992, Ryuichi Kihara brings experience and stability, drawing on previous partnerships. Their age difference fosters a unique dynamic: passion and mastery are elegantly balanced.

Their international training, particularly in North America, demonstrates an open and ambitious strategy. Drawing inspiration from the best methods worldwide, they have refined their technique and strengthened their cohesion. On the ice, this complementarity translates into remarkable visual harmony. Their lines are precise, their connection palpable, their commitment total.

A historic Olympic title

On February 16, 2026, at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, "Riku-Ryu" won the gold medal, giving Japan its first-ever Olympic title in pairs figure skating. A historic achievement hailed by the national press. This victory transcends mere achievement. It sends a powerful message: Japanese pairs skating has now earned its place at the top. Their win broadens the horizons of young skaters, who can now dream bigger in this discipline.

Beyond the medals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara embody a positive and powerful vision of sport: two committed athletes, confident in their abilities, and proud of their journey. Their story reminds us that performance is born from perseverance, teamwork, and strong mutual trust. On the ice, they move forward together. And it is together that they are writing a new chapter in the history of world figure skating.