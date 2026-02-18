An American woman was seriously injured and rescued by two hikers thanks to a suspicious track.

An experienced American hiker recently had a near-death experience in the Utah mountains. She owes her survival to the quick thinking of two strangers who chose to follow a mysterious trail of blood to her. Her accident serves as a stark reminder of how the mountains, even familiar ones, remain an unpredictable environment that demands caution and preparation.

A dramatic fall at Bridal Veil Falls

On February 3, Jacque Tietijen, an experienced mountaineer who had already summited Everest, set off alone for a hike near Bridal Veil Falls in Utah. As reported by the Daily Mail , on a steep trail, she fell heavily down a slope of approximately 45 degrees and lost consciousness, suffering a severe head injury. Unconscious, she lay for over an hour in the cold, unable to call for help.

A trail of blood as Ariadne's thread

A little later, two hikers were in the same area and noticed something unusual: a trail of blood in the snow or on the ground. Where others might have turned back, they decided to follow this disturbing trail until they found Jacque Tietijen, unconscious and in great distress at the foot of a rock face. They immediately called for help, covered her with their coats, and tried to keep her warm while waiting for the evacuation helicopter.

The young woman's family believes that her quick thinking and initiative saved her life. Her sister-in-law speaks of the two men as true heroes, emphasizing their attention to detail and their decision not to ignore the disturbing signs.

Serious injuries and a guarded prognosis

Jacque Tietijen was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a fractured skull, multiple brain hemorrhages, facial fractures, and numerous contusions. She was placed in intensive care, with medical teams closely monitoring the swelling of her brain. Doctors warned that if the swelling became too severe, emergency surgery to remove part of the skull bone might be necessary to allow the brain room to expand.

Her family has launched a fundraising campaign to cover medical expenses and is preparing for a potentially long and uncertain recovery. Everyone emphasizes that despite her vast experience, she was not immune to accidents, illustrating the inherent risk of any mountain activity.

Safety lessons to remember

The hiker's family and friends emphasize several basic rules that the accident has starkly highlighted. They recommend, in particular, never hiking alone, always informing someone of your route and expected return time, and avoiding areas known to be unstable or too technical. They also reiterate the importance of wearing appropriate cold-weather gear, even for an outing that seems "easy" or short.

From the rescuers' perspective, this type of intervention highlights how crucial the responsiveness of witnesses is: noticing an unusual detail, such as a trace of blood, daring to go and check, quickly alerting the emergency services and providing initial protection against the cold are all actions that can change the outcome of a tragedy.

A story of survival and solidarity

Jacque Tietijen's accident is the story of a brutal setback in a familiar environment, but it's also the story of a chain of solidarity that kicked in at just the right moment. From the vigilance of two anonymous hikers to the swift rescue efforts and the expertise of the medical teams, each link contributed to giving her a chance to survive despite her critical injuries.

For mountain fans, this story is a powerful reminder: even the most experienced hikers are never completely safe, and caution, preparation and attention to others remain the best allies to prevent the adventure from turning into a tragedy.