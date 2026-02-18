Deeply in debt, she sold her house and chose to live year-round on a cruise ship.

At over 60 years old, Sue Barr found herself overwhelmed by debts related to her house. To change course, this American photographer sold her property and embarked on a new life… at sea.

A debt that has become too heavy to bear

For nearly 20 years, Sue Barr lived in New Jersey, where she developed her photography career while raising her son as a single mother. Once her child grew up and settled in Florida, something clicked. In an interview published by Business Insider , she explained that she had accumulated what she described as an "overwhelming" debt, largely related to her home. Every unexpected expense—like a heating breakdown—devoured the savings she was trying to build up for travel.

She recounts, in particular, "having had to cancel a trip to Costa Rica to finance urgent repairs." This episode marked a turning point: she realized then that she could no longer envision a future in this daily life dictated by bills and financial constraints.

Selling your house to start over

Faced with this impasse, Sue Barr makes a radical decision: to sell her house. While she doesn't immediately know what she'll do next, she remembers a friend who works on cruise ships. The idea takes root. While browsing online job postings, she discovers positions for photographers on board cruise lines. She applies and is offered a contract as a "master photographer" for a high-end company.

Before embarking, she had to obtain a seaman's certificate, which involved extensive medical and physical examinations. She says she found the experience demanding, but passed the tests. Shortly after, she flew to Sydney, Australia, the starting point of her new life.

A life between continents

In her essay published by Business Insider, Sue Barr explains that in six months, she visited three continents. She also states that she has regained "better physical fitness" and a "more stable mood." Working at sea allowed her to reduce her fixed expenses: no more property taxes, no more household maintenance costs. She describes "a feeling of financial and personal relief," evoking "a newfound freedom." For her, this transition represents not just a change of scenery, but a true redefinition of her lifestyle. She speaks of "a new chapter marked by creativity and travel."

A reality more demanding than it seems

Life on board, however, is far from a permanent cruise. In another account published by People magazine, Sue Barr describes intense schedules and a fast pace. Deadlines are tight, and passenger satisfaction remains the top priority. Living conditions for crew members are also minimalist: small cabins, shared spaces, and strict rules. She mentions, for example, fire alarms triggered by steam from an overly hot shower, illustrating the daily discipline imposed on board. Despite these constraints, she says she doesn't regret her choice. She emphasizes that this lifestyle requires adaptability, the ability to live with few personal belongings, and an acceptance of a highly structured environment.

A deliberate choice to restore balance

Also interviewed by the Daily Mail, Sue Barr explained that this decision represented a kind of "reset" for her. She believes that working on a ship can be a viable option for people seeking financial stability, provided they accept a demanding work schedule and limited living space.

Her story illustrates a broader trend: faced with the burden of debt and the cost of living, some people are considering so-called radical alternatives to traditional housing. For Sue Barr, selling her house was not a renunciation, but a way to free herself from a burden that had become incompatible with her aspirations.

By choosing to leave dry land to live and work on a cruise ship, Sue Barr transformed a difficult financial situation into an opportunity for change. Her experience shows that a life-changing event can emerge from hardship, provided one accepts the discomfort of the unknown and the demands of a completely reimagined daily life.