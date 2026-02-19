Measuring your waistline with toilet paper: the new trend that's causing controversy

Wrapping toilet paper around one's waist to "check" one's figure: this is the new trend that's sweeping South Korean social media. Presented as "a lighthearted game," the "toilet paper challenge" is nevertheless deeply divisive. Beyond the viral effect, it primarily raises a fundamental question: why should we need to measure our bodies for them to be considered legitimate?

A simple challenge… and terribly symbolic.

The principle is child's play. You tear sheets from a standard toilet paper roll and wrap them tightly around your waist, usually at the navel. The number of sheets used then becomes a supposed indicator of "normal." On social media, the implicit reference is to K-pop idols: about five sheets to correspond to a waist considered ideal, barely 50 to 55 centimeters. Fewer sheets? You're supposedly "perfect." More? The comments are sometimes meant to be humorous, but the comparison is very real. The body becomes a number. A performance. A competition.

The viral example of Lee Sol-i

The phenomenon took on a particular dimension when Lee Sol-i, wife of South Korean comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared a video of herself completing the challenge. She announced she had reached 4.5 leaves, below the "average" attributed to idols. The clip triggered an avalanche of reactions: admiration, astonishment, jokes, comparisons. Some praised her figure. Others expressed a form of jealousy or self-deprecation. Virality transformed an individual gesture into a collective reference. And that's where the problem begins: what could have remained "a game" became a tool for social validation.

A game that fuels constant comparison

At first glance, the challenge might seem "fun." After all, everyone is free to participate. Except that social media doesn't operate in a vacuum. It amplifies, repeats, and normalizes. By seeing measurements taken on sheets of paper, the idea takes hold that a number—or in this case, a number of squares—defines the value of a body.

Some internet users are worried about this trend. They point to the glorification of extremely strict body standards, already very present in certain media cultures. Mental health experts also warn that the proliferation of these challenges can reinforce the obsession with body control, particularly among young women. Because behind the apparent lightheartedness, the implicit message is clear: "the thinner, the better."

Your body doesn't need to be measured to be legitimate

It's essential to remember: you don't need to measure your waist with toilet paper. Nor do you need to weigh yourself to conform to fluctuating standards imposed by trends. Your body is not a challenge. It's not a score to post on your Instagram story. The obsession with thinness, fueled by unrealistic standards, can have very real consequences for self-esteem, your relationship with food, and your mental health.

Constantly comparing yourself to ultra-thin figures presented as ideal creates an invisible yet powerful pressure. Your waist, your hips, your stomach tell your story. They bear witness to your life, your experiences, your vitality. They don't have to be reduced to a handful of blank sheets of paper.

A warning sign about our relationship with the body

While the "toilet paper challenge" amuses some and generates millions of views, it primarily reveals the persistence of a deeply entrenched cult of thinness. This cult doesn't disappear simply because it's presented as a "game." It merely disguises itself. Increasingly, voices are calling for a more diverse and inclusive representation of bodies. Content creators, healthcare professionals, and internet users are reminding us that a "healthy body" isn't defined by a single measurement. Body diversity is a reality, not an exception.

In short, counting toilet paper won't tell you anything about your worth, your beauty, or your strength. This viral challenge highlights a worrying trend: turning the body into an object of constant competition. You deserve to feel good about yourself without having to take an absurd test. Your body is perfectly legitimate as it is, with its shape (or lack thereof), its uniqueness, and so on. Rather than trying to fit into a narrow standard, perhaps it's time to celebrate what makes you unique—roll-free.