This boxing champion calls on women to "dare to be different"

Society
Fabienne Ba.
@oliviabahsous / Instagram

At just 16 years old, Olivia Bahsous already boasts an impressive record. A three-time world champion in Muay Thai, the young Canadian athlete of Palestinian origin also uses her fame to spread a message: there is no single way to be a woman, nor is there only one way to succeed.

"I am the one who dares to be different."

It was on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8) that Olivia Bahsous posted a noteworthy message on Instagram. The young athlete wrote that in every family tree, there is a girl who decided that the rules no longer applied to her.

A simple yet powerful phrase that perfectly sums up her journey. In a sport still largely dominated by men, Olivia Bahsous made her mark at a very young age by refusing to conform. Her message isn't just about sport. It also evokes the idea of taking one's place, pursuing one's ambitions, and embracing one's individuality, even when it challenges expectations or stereotypes.

Three-time world champion before the age of 16

While many are still discovering their path in adolescence, Olivia Bahsous is already accumulating international titles. Before even turning 16, she became a three-time world champion in Muay Thai, competing in three different weight categories. In addition, she has won several gold medals at IFMA competitions, the International Muay Thai Federation.

In 2023, she notably represented Canada at the IFMA World Games held in Turkey. This performance was all the more impressive considering she already had over thirty fights under her belt at only 16 years old.

A multi-talented athlete

Olivia Bahsous's training isn't limited to Muay Thai. Alongside her Muay Thai training, she also develops her skills in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and grappling. She trains regularly in Thailand, notably at the Phuket Grappling Academy, where she hones her technique in various combat disciplines. This versatility recently allowed her to win a grappling competition organized by ADCC Thailand.

Behind his performances lies a true family project. His father, Tanios Bahsous, has coached him since his beginnings, while his mother, Randa, is involved in managing his career.

A success built with its community

On social media, Olivia Bahsous shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life without trying to polish her image. She shows the victories, but also the difficult training sessions, the injuries, the fatigue, and the moments of doubt.

This transparency has helped create a highly engaged community around her. Thanks to the support of her followers, the young athlete was even able to finance some of her trips to participate in international competitions, notably through a crowdfunding campaign. This serves as a reminder that a sports career isn't always built on big sponsors or unlimited resources, but also on perseverance and people who believe in you.

A message that goes far beyond the ring

Olivia Bahsous regularly states that she doesn't intend to stop until she becomes one of the best fighters of her generation. A firm ambition, driven by great self-confidence.

Beyond the titles and medals, her journey resonates most strongly with many young women. Her message encourages them to take up space, believe in their abilities, and not be afraid to be different. And this difference can take a thousand forms: in sports, in work, in style, in dreams, or in the way they experience their bodies and their femininity.

Ultimately, Olivia Bahsous reminds us of an essential thing: there is no single way to be strong.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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