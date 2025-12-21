What are the average salaries per country in 2025?

In 2025, salary levels continue to tell a fascinating story about the state of the global economy. Between job attractiveness, quality of life, and purchasing power, average salaries vary considerably from country to country. Let's explore together, with clarity and dynamism, where you can earn the best living today.

High wages where the economy is booming

Unsurprisingly, countries with the strongest economies and high value-added sectors dominate the global ranking of average salaries. At the top, Switzerland maintains its reputation for salary excellence with an average monthly salary exceeding $8,200 gross (approximately €7,000). This level is explained by a highly skilled workforce, remarkable economic stability, and key sectors such as finance, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge engineering.

Just behind, Luxembourg also boasts very attractive results, with an average salary of around $6,740 per month (approximately €5,730). This small European country benefits from its strategic role in international finance and from pro-worker policies.

The United States also holds a prominent position with a monthly average of approximately $6,560 (€5,600). Major metropolitan areas and technology industries play a leading role, offering stimulating and often very well-paid career prospects.

Nordic and Anglo-Saxon excellence

The Nordic countries continue to shine with their balance between comfortable salaries and quality of life. Iceland stands out with an average salary exceeding $6,500 per month (approximately €5,540), while Norway approaches $5,800 (approximately €4,900). These nations combine robust social policies, innovation, and employee well-being, creating a particularly attractive professional environment.

Other countries are positioned just behind this leading group, with very competitive salary levels. Denmark is approaching $5,750 per month (€4,900), Canada exceeds $5,100 (approximately €4,350), while Ireland, the Netherlands, and Singapore offer average salaries between $4,400 and $4,700 (approximately €3,740 to €3,995). These destinations are attractive due to their economic dynamism, international openness, and diverse career opportunities.

Net salary: a key indicator of purchasing power

Beyond gross amounts, it is essential to look at net salaries, that is, the income actually received after taxes and social security contributions. From this perspective, Switzerland once again confirms its dominant position with an average net monthly salary of approximately $7,300 (around €6,250).

Luxembourg follows with nearly $5,400 net (approximately €4,610), while Singapore stands out with its favorable tax system, allowing for a net monthly income of around $4,570 (approximately €3,890). The United States, the Netherlands, and Norway also remain very highly ranked after taxes and social security contributions, offering solid and reassuring purchasing power for employees.

A global overview with OECD data

Looking at the bigger picture, OECD statistics show that by 2025, the average annual salary in member countries will reach approximately $60,700 (around €51,850) in purchasing power parity. This average reflects positive trends in developed economies, while masking highly contrasting national realities.

Comparing, yes… but with discernment

Comparing salaries from one country to another remains an enlightening exercise, but one that requires nuance. Differences between gross and net salaries, the local cost of living, purchasing power parity, and even the calculation methods used can profoundly influence the interpretation of the figures.

In summary, while Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the United States remain top choices in 2025, other European and Asian countries also offer very positive prospects. To make an informed decision, it's essential to consider not only the advertised salary, but also the quality of life, tax system, and overall well-being that each country can offer.