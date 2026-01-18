"You should cut your hair": After 40, these are the phrases we no longer want to hear

Celebrating turning 40 should be a natural thing to do, but in everyday life, as well as in professional and social settings, certain recurring remarks reveal deeply ingrained stereotypes. Many women and men in their thirties and forties report that seemingly innocuous phrases reflect age-related biases—and that they'd rather not hear them anymore. These statements are often indicative of sexism or ageism: attitudes that reduce a person to their age or to aesthetic and behavioral norms linked to appearance and gender.

What is ageism?

Ageism refers to discrimination or prejudice against a person because of their age—similar to sexism or racism, but focused on age. In Western societies, the emphasis on youth, performance, and beauty contributes to the stigmatization and negative judgment of aging.

From their forties onwards, many people feel increased pressure to "look younger" or to avoid any outward signs of age, which translates into implicit or explicit injunctions in daily interactions.

These are phrases we no longer want to hear.

1. "You should cut your hair"

This type of remark, often made under the guise of well-intentioned advice, reflects the idea that long or gray hair is not "appropriate" after a certain age. It illustrates an implicit social expectation about the appearance of people over 40, particularly women. Pressure to change one's appearance often reflects aesthetic standards biased by ageism and sexism.

2. "You should dye your hair"

This type of comment can be found in many online forums and discussions, where people share their frustration at hearing that they should hide their grey hair to appear more "professional" or attractive.

3. "You're too old to..."

Whether it concerns certain activities, clothing trends, or leisure pursuits, this type of formulation assumes that age limits what one *should* do. It is a classic example of a stereotype that reduces a person to a biological characteristic rather than their individual preferences or abilities.

4. "You should have a child/set family priorities now"

Even if it's not strictly related to appearance, this type of remark reflects socially constructed expectations surrounding the "expected" life stages at certain ages. It reveals a normative age that many people no longer recognize as relevant to their own choices.

5. "You don't look your age."

Although often intended as a compliment, this phrasing reinforces the idea that age is *visible* or that appearance should conform to an age stereotype. This contributes to perpetuating the idea that aging is negative.

Why do these remarks provoke a reaction?

In the case of women in particular, society exerts a double pressure regarding appearance and age: youth is valued, while signs of aging are often associated with a loss of value or attractiveness. This translates into demands to hide gray hair, adopt "appropriate" styles, or even avoid certain outfits or activities deemed "too young."

Age as a social stereotype

Age-based terms or suggestions often reflect cultural biases and normative expectations. Simply mentioning someone's age in a comment can reinforce the idea that aging is a "period to be managed" rather than a natural stage of life.

What those who live through these situations say

On online forums and discussions, some people share anecdotes about comments related to their hair, appearance, or age. For example, many wonder if their hair—especially if it's gray—hinders their career opportunities, or if they have to conform to appearance expectations to be taken seriously.

Phrases like "you should cut your hair" or "you should dye your hair" may seem harmless, but they often occur within a social context where age and appearance are judged and standardized. Behind these remarks lie stereotypes related to ageism or sexism, which continue to influence how society perceives people over 40—and especially women.

Often, refusing or questioning these phrases does not mean being hypersensitive, but rather challenging unfair social norms and asserting the right to live one's age as one wishes, without implicit injunctions.