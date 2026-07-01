"Kabul Vibes": it tells the story of the daily lives of Afghan women under the Taliban despite the danger

Through short videos posted on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, an Afghan woman known as @kabul__vibe shares her daily life in Kabul. Behind these images of everyday life lies a valuable testimony, broadcast despite the risks, that allows us to better understand the reality experienced by millions of women in Afghanistan.

A window into the lives of Afghan women

Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, women's rights have been significantly restricted. In this context, @kabul__vibe has chosen to share her daily life on social media. Her videos show glimpses of everyday life, outings in the city, and conversations with other women, offering a look at a rarely seen reality. Her content goes beyond simple vlogs: it gives a voice to those who persevere despite the obstacles and allows the world to discover a daily life often reduced to a few news images.

Social media, an essential space for expression

By posting on multiple platforms, this woman reaches an international audience. The formats vary depending on the network: longer videos on YouTube, more spontaneous clips on TikTok, or posts on Instagram. This digital presence is part of a broader movement. Many Afghan women now use social media to share their stories, develop craft businesses, or sell their creations. As job opportunities dwindle, the internet is also becoming a way to maintain a degree of independence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Vlog/Life in Afghanistan/Afghan Woman (@kabul__vibe)

Testifying despite the risks

Publishing this type of content is not without consequences. Women who speak out publicly online may face threats, intimidation, or reprisals. Human rights organizations report increased surveillance of content published by Afghan women. To limit the dangers, many choose to remain anonymous, use a pseudonym, avoid revealing their location, or do not show their face. Each post is thus the result of a delicate balance between the desire to bear witness and the need to protect one's safety.

Another image of Afghanistan

The videos by @kabul__vibe offer a different perspective on the country. They show moments of connection, everyday routines, and living spaces that are often overlooked by traditional news reports. Without minimizing the difficulties, they remind us that behind the statistics are women with dreams, projects, passions, and an incredible capacity for adaptation. This approach helps us better understand their reality and move beyond stereotypes.

A resistance that also takes the form of digital technology

Today, social media represents one of the few spaces where some Afghan women can still express themselves. Without public demonstrations or official platforms, their phones become a tool to tell their stories, preserve collective memory, and maintain a connection with the rest of the world. The journey of @kabul__vibe illustrates this new form of resistance, discreet yet powerful. By continuing to post despite the difficulties, she reminds us that a voice, even behind a screen, can bring to light a reality that many refuse to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Vlog/Life in Afghanistan/Afghan Woman (@kabul__vibe)

The testimony of @kabul__vibe thus highlights the courage of many Afghan women who choose, every day, not to let their story sink into oblivion.