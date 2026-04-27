Researchers have identified a surprising "defect" in highly intelligent people.

Loneliness is often presented as a "flaw to be corrected." A recent study suggests we reconsider this view. According to this research, enjoying moments alone may be associated, in some people, with "high intelligence and good emotional autonomy."

Is loneliness really a flaw?

The word "flaw" needs to be qualified here. Enjoying spending time alone is not a problem in itself. Some people recharge their batteries in the company of others, while others find their balance in peace and quiet and personal space.

We don't all function the same way, and that's perfectly normal. Preferring solitude doesn't mean sadness, rejection of others, or social awkwardness. It can simply reflect a different temperament. So there's no shame in enjoying your own company. The need for solitude can be just as legitimate as the need for social interaction.

What the study shows

Published in the British Journal of Psychology , this research was based on approximately 5,000 participants. The researchers observed that people who valued solitude more, particularly in urban environments, had on average a higher IQ and a good level of personal satisfaction.

The idea isn't to say that all intelligent people want to live alone, nor that sociable people are any less so. Rather, it's a statistical trend observed within a group, with all the nuances that implies. These results primarily suggest that some people with strong cognitive abilities seem less dependent on frequent social interactions to feel good.

Why this could be explained

Researchers are proposing a theory called the "savannah theory." According to this hypothesis, our ancestors developed behaviors adapted to group living, which was essential for survival.

Today, modern environments are more complex and sometimes demand a high degree of individual adaptability. Highly intelligent people might therefore be more comfortable managing certain situations on their own, solving problems, or organizing their daily lives without constantly seeking social stimulation. In other words, they might derive greater comfort from functioning autonomously.

A wealth that is often misunderstood

Chosen solitude is sometimes wrongly interpreted as withdrawal. However, it can also be synonymous with concentration, creativity, and deep reflection.

Some people need silence to think, create, read, learn, or simply recharge. Others like to alternate between socializing and spending time alone. Again, no approach is better than another. Enjoying solitude doesn't make you cold, strange, or unapproachable. It can simply mean that you know what's good for you.

There's no single path to fulfillment.

It's important to remember that a single study never defines a person entirely. Intelligence is multifaceted, as is personality, and everyone finds their balance differently. Some people thrive in constant interaction, collaborative projects, and the energy of a group. Others flourish more with autonomy, tranquility, and quiet spaces. The key is not to conform to a social norm, but to respect your own natural way of functioning.

Ultimately, this research reminds us of one thing above all: what we sometimes too hastily label as a "flaw" can simply be another way of being in the world. And this human diversity is a true asset.