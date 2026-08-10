She plays basketball perched on heels and impresses the men

Despite wearing an outfit completely at odds with the numbered bib and baggy shorts that are the standard uniform for women's basketball, she achieved a remarkable feat against male opponents determined to dominate the game. Outnumbered on this urban basketball court, she displayed a series of technical skills and dribbled her way to the basket, all while wearing dress shoes. A demonstration of talent and style that left no one unmoved.

Scoring baskets in heels and a playsuit: unheard of!

Basketball tournaments are typically played in an official uniform consisting of a sleeveless jersey, shorts that allow for a degree of freedom of movement, and a pair of sneakers capable of supporting the player's explosive power to the top of the basket. In this team sport, professional players need to be well-balanced. It's hard to imagine them dunking in a glamorous outfit or on shoes that resemble vertigo-inducing stilettos. Yet, content creator @demiara_wavey did it: she accomplished the unthinkable, maintaining full possession of the ball despite an outfit hardly conducive to bursts of speed and leaps.

Perched in a satin playsuit, more suited to formal dinners than free throws, she hovered several centimeters above the asphalt, perched on sandals that demanded a good sense of balance. Clearly dressed for a chic meal with a white tablecloth or an elegant evening, she couldn't resist the lure of a rebound. Before reaching her final destination, she indulged in a few passes on a street court, built between meadows and lakes.

An adult recreational area, exclusively occupied by men, was the scene of her arrival. Against all odds, she didn't turn back: she crossed the fateful playing line without even taking off her shoes. She gave the gentlemen no respite and made them sweat profusely. While the average person would have already ended up on the ground with a sprained ankle, this superhuman athlete remained unperturbed. She almost gave the illusion of ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demiara • 50-State Tour (@demiara_wavey)

Sporting skills that are showcased in different outfits

This seasoned player, with years of training under her belt, regularly practices outside of gyms, on public courts built outdoors. This explains her impeccable skill and resilience against these men, who lost a bit of their ego along with this friendly match. Moreover, this isn't the young woman's first rodeo. Playing in unconventional outfits, which depart from traditional equipment, is part of her artistic vision. It's the common thread in her online content, her trademark.

While she sometimes plays the ball in outfits more in line with the basic dress code, she readily experiments with different looks, switching from baggy joggers to mini-skirts or from cushioned sneakers to iconic vermilion soles. In one video, she's even seen testing the limits of her skills in a slit wedding dress and pristine white stilettos. This approach is far from superficial. It's not a pretext for attention, nor is it a clickbait. It's simply the illustration of a woman who can be all at once: athletic , stylish, and powerful. In any case, labels don't fit her fashion choices.

More than a friendly match: a way to occupy public space

Beyond successfully completing a technical and sartorial challenge—wearing heels instead of reinforced soles—@ demiara_wavey is also avenging all those women who feel compelled to make themselves small in public and who fade into the background instead of fully existing. From childhood, girls are mere spectators of impromptu soccer games or ball games, confined to a small, narrow corner of the playground.

A troubling habit that persists into adulthood, when women either keep to themselves or dream of disappearing under Harry Potter's invisibility cloak. Every urban amenity, logically accessible to all, is besieged by men. Whether it's outdoor basketball courts, skateparks, or street workout areas, women don't feel welcome. Yet, there are no crossed-out symbols indicating women's rights at the entrance. It's an unconscious taboo. This athlete, who commands attention as much by the click of her heels as by the bounces of the orange ball, doesn't ask permission to take her place. She follows her desires without question and makes each appearance a statement.

Ultimately, @demiara_wavey doesn't just showcase the best pieces from her wardrobe while kicking a ball. While some say that "sport isn't a fashion show," this basketball expert manages to combine femininity and striking power.