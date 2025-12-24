The most handsome men of 2025 according to a study: a list that challenges preconceived notions

Every year-end brings its share of rankings and trends, but this one is generating a lot of buzz. A study conducted byPlayersTime , a data analytics specialist, examined years of People magazine publications to determine what's currently captivating the public. The result? A 2025 ranking of the "World's Most Handsome Men," dominated by familiar faces… but whose profiles reveal a striking shift in the standards of male beauty.

Theo James in the lead, pure charm

British actor Theo James, who rose to fame in "Divergent" and has been beloved since "The White Lotus," comes in first place. According to the study, he meets 89% of the criteria for the "ideal portrait": natural presence, intense gaze, understated elegance, and a mysterious aura that seems to be universally admired.

Behind him are Jonathan Bailey, star of "Bridgerton," and Colombian singer Maluma, whose charismatic presence completes this leading trio. Three very different personalities, but one clear commonality: quiet confidence, a strong style, and sincerity in their attitude.

It's important to remember that beauty is subjective: these men at the top of the list won't be perceived as handsome by everyone, and their appearance might even seem "clichéd" because it conforms to beauty standards. Ultimately, regardless of gender, each person possesses their own unique and precious beauty. This ranking shouldn't make you feel insecure, gentlemen: simply be yourself.

A composite sketch of "modern charm"

To establish this ranking, researchers analyzed trends over several years in detail: age, height, eye and hair color, body hair, tattoos, physique, but also relationship status and even astrological sign. The result: the most frequent profile is that of a tall, dark-haired, athletic man approaching forty, with a touch of mystery in his eyes.

The rest of the ranking confirms this trend: Kit Harington, Jensen Ackles, Jacob Elordi, Penn Badgley, Henry Cavill, Riley Green, and Timothée Chalamet also stand out. Different worlds, but all embody a form of authentic beauty, a blend of strength, sensitivity, and depth.

Towards a more nuanced view of "masculine charm"

Beyond faces and statistics, this top 10 list reveals just how much the concept of male beauty is evolving. Gone is the cult of the perfect body or the stereotypical masculine ideal: in 2025, beauty is found in expression, attitude, presence, and the aura of a personality. It resides as much in quiet confidence as in the ability to be oneself, in understated charisma or a sincere gaze, in a style that reflects individuality rather than conformity.

This ranking is therefore not a standard to strive for, but rather a reflection of the diverse ways in which charm can manifest itself. Some people will prefer a mischievous smile, others natural confidence, still others elegance or sensitivity. The important thing is to understand that beauty is multifaceted: it is not limited to media standards, and each person possesses their own unique qualities. Ultimately, this fresh perspective on masculine charm invites us to remember that every man, in his own way, can be handsome.

In short, more than just a ranking, this study confirms that beauty is multifaceted. And, clearly, this year it has a decidedly British accent.