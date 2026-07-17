The "pink tax": why some "women's" products cost more

You may have already come across two almost identical products… except that one, marketed to women, is more expensive. Razors, shampoo, deodorant, and accessories: this phenomenon, nicknamed the "pink tax," has been a topic of discussion for several years. Between studies, debates, and tips for more mindful consumption, here's what you need to know.

What exactly is the "pink tax"?

Despite its name, the "pink tax" is not a tax in the fiscal sense. No additional tax is levied on women. It is actually a commercial practice observed on certain everyday consumer products. The principle is simple: two very similar, or even identical, items are offered at different prices depending on the target audience . Often, only a few characteristics change, such as color, scent, or packaging design. A pink razor might thus cost more than its blue counterpart, with no noticeable difference in performance.

A study that made a lasting impression.

The issue gained visibility thanks to a large-scale study conducted by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs. Researchers compared nearly 800 products from more than 90 brands, across 35 different categories, examining their men's and women's versions. Their conclusion was striking: products marketed to women were, on average, 7% more expensive. For hygiene and personal care products, the difference reached as high as 13%. Even more remarkably, in 30 of the 35 categories analyzed, the "women's" version had the highest price tag.

An additional cost that can accumulate over the years

The study also shows that this price difference isn't limited to cosmetics. It can appear at various stages of life, from children's clothing and toys to accessories, beauty products, and even certain equipment for seniors. Taken individually, these differences may seem small, but when repeated with everyday purchases, they can add up to a significant sum over several decades.

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A phenomenon that continues to be debated

While the "pink tax" is widely documented, it is not universally accepted. American researchers published a study in 2021 presenting more nuanced results. According to their analysis, products marketed "to women" were no longer systematically more expensive, and this price difference only appeared in some of the categories studied.

These discrepancies highlight that the phenomenon depends on numerous factors: brands, product lines, countries, and even marketing strategies. It's therefore impossible to say that all products marketed as "women's" are affected, but the issue of price fairness remains a significant concern.

How to avoid paying more?

The good news is that there are a few simple steps you can take to make informed choices. Comparing the ingredients, quantities, and features of a product before even looking at its packaging often helps you identify equally suitable alternatives. Beyond the price tag, prioritizing quality, effectiveness, and meeting your actual needs remains the best way to consume with confidence. After all, a product doesn't need to be pink or gendered to be effective.

The "pink tax" primarily encourages consumers to look more closely at labels. By comparing different versions of the same item, you can sometimes save money while also promoting more transparent and equitable business practices.