"Cauliflower ears": the viral trend that worries doctors

Some trends on social media are surprising. The latest? "Cauliflower ears," inspired by combat sports. Behind this so-called "warrior" aesthetic, doctors are raising the alarm about practices that are far from harmless.

A fighter's look... without stepping into the ring

You may have already seen cauliflower ears on rugby players, MMA fighters, or boxers. In these athletes, this ear deformity is the result of repeated trauma during scrums or fights.

Today, some young people are deliberately trying to recreate this effect, without actually practicing these sports. The goal? To give themselves a "more virile," "more warrior-like" appearance. On social media, videos are proliferating: tutorials explain how to create this swollen texture by intensely rubbing the ear or, even more disturbingly, by using heavy objects like dumbbells to create a shock. This staged effect relies on genuine physical trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Ben Dayan (@docteur_tiktok)

What really happens in the ear

To understand the risks, it's important to know how cauliflower ear develops. Normally, the skin conforms to the contours of the cartilage of the auricle. This area is rich in small blood vessels. When an impact occurs, blood can accumulate between the skin and the cartilage: this is a hematoma.

This blood clot causes swelling that gradually deforms the ear. If the hematoma is not treated quickly, it can harden and leave a permanent deformity. In athletes, this phenomenon occurs after repeated blows. On social media, it is intentionally inflicted, which greatly concerns healthcare professionals. As a reminder: your body is not an aesthetic accessory to be molded through trauma. Every part of you deserves respect and protection.

Very real risks, beyond aesthetics

The first obvious consequence is that the result isn't always aesthetically pleasing. A swollen ear can be asymmetrical and painful. Complications can go further. When the swelling is significant, it can partially obstruct the entrance to the external auditory canal and impair hearing. The risk of infection is also serious. Using heavy objects to cause an impact can damage the cartilage. This structure heals slowly. An infection in this area can lead to intense pain and lasting complications.

Even more concerning: repeated and violent trauma to the ear can damage the eardrum. In extreme cases, excessive force can even cause a concussion. What begins as a "viral challenge" can therefore endanger your hearing and neurological health.

If an ear becomes swollen after a deliberate or accidental impact, it is essential to consult a doctor promptly. A hematoma must be drained to prevent permanent deformity. In professional athletes, when the deformity becomes chronic, surgery may be considered at the end of their career. Attempting to cause this type of injury yourself is an unnecessary risk.

Redefining strength differently

This trend appeals primarily to young men because it aligns with a highly codified vision of masculinity: appearing tough, scarred, "damaged" by combat. As if masculinity necessarily had to involve pain, scars, and violence. This idea stems from a form of toxic masculinity: one that equates a man's worth with his ability to withstand blows or display physical marks.

Intentionally harming yourself to conform to a social norm is not empowering. On the contrary, it creates additional pressure that leads to mistreating your own body. True strength lies in the ability to make informed choices, protect your health, and reject absurd demands. Your body doesn't need to be damaged to prove anything.

Ultimately, trends come and go, but your health remains. Behind the so-called "warrior" aesthetic of cauliflower ears lie real injuries, potential complications, and a social pressure that values pain as proof of masculinity. Confidence, charisma, and strength are not measured by the number of visible scars. They are built on respecting your body, with clarity, and with the freedom to be yourself, without hurting yourself to please an algorithm.