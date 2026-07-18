Street workout: when women take over public spaces, the rules change

Street workout areas are springing up in many cities, and while they're intended for everyone, they're mostly frequented by men with bare chests. In these open-air training zones, bodybuilding enthusiasts feel like they're on familiar ground. However, more and more women are joining the fluorescent pull-up bars and gripping the rings amidst this pack that roars in unison with every effort.

Places inhabited by men that can quickly become intimidating

Anchored to the warm sand a stone's throw from the sea or embedded in the asphalt next to a skatepark, street workout equipment is now a common sight outdoors. You've almost certainly walked past one of these structures dedicated to bodyweight exercises. Unsurprisingly, men regularly monopolize these freely accessible exercise machines. Few women dare to cross the threshold of these testosterone-fueled adult playgrounds.

It must be said that the men who practice it are not always examples of hospitality. Scarf screwed onto their nose like extras in rap videos, cap backwards, boxer shorts sticking out of jeans and abs free of fabric, which betray a certain physique, men reign supreme over these urban accessories like bullies in schoolyards at the top of slides.

Generally, women prefer to pay for a gym membership to do pull-ups in peace, or they get up with the sun to experience these spaces at strategic times. And this isn't paranoia or exaggeration. It's simply a reflection of a symptomatic fear that goes far beyond outdoor weight training. According to a large-scale French study , 65% of women report having felt unsafe in public spaces. Now, they're adopting a "don't give a damn" attitude and getting their revenge on the pavement, doing pull-ups or performing the "L-sit" pose in front of bulging eyes. This silent rebellion is playing out on social media, behind inspiring videos where women crush preconceived notions and command respect with every move.

Women are making their mark in street workout areas

While some women exercise in the privacy of their homes and engage in a real internal debate before heading out for a jog, others confidently take to street workout areas filled with men. And no, they don't feel like lost sheep among ferocious lions. Quite the opposite. Far from being out of place or suffering from imposter syndrome, they leave their male counterparts speechless.

Moreover, the hashtag #streetworkoutgirl boasts countless examples. When the French woman @aboutmaxoufr lifts her entire body on wooden parallettes and seems to levitate above the ground, the men in the background don't hide their admiration. When @ v3rxn1k4_23 , a street athlete who has undoubtedly reached the highest level of calisthenics, spins around the bar and performs a series of technical feats powered by her lats, her counterparts wear crestfallen expressions. They're caught red-handed in a display of jealousy. In another display of muscle, @ejayink experiences the joy of female solidarity and receives motivating cheers from young women who have come to have lunch in the park.

These women may not have the build of a tank, but men are certainly not intimidated when they begin their athletic performance. Moreover, they are not there to compete with or surpass men, but simply to defend their place in an environment where they still lack credibility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica :/ 23.23 (@v3rxn1k4_23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJAYINK # (@ejayink)

Reclaiming public space, a daily sport

These women, forming a horizontal human flag and effortlessly navigating the bar, are not simply "putting on a show" for the cameras. They are instigating a revolution in a land that has long been hostile to them. While women hug the walls, rethink their routes when threatened, cling to their apartment keys, and wish they were the size of a mouse when they go out alone at night, these urban athletes are opening a path for them: the path to freedom.

They refuse to bow their heads or only go to these places when they're deserted. Day or night, in crowded or sparsely frequented street workout areas, they take their place without apology. And they don't encroach on anyone's territory: they simply assert their presence. Moreover, most of the videos show benevolent men who don't whistle at the women as if they were prey, but applaud their achievements. They treat them as equals, never accusing them of being "out of place."

As street workout spaces are built, gender barriers are crumbling. Street workout isn't becoming "feminine," it's simply becoming more mixed. And perhaps that's the real change: seeing women train outdoors without it seeming exceptional, courageous, or surprising, but simply normal.