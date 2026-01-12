Search here...

People who walk fast are said to have this quality in common.

Society
Clelia Campardon
Comments like “you’re walking too fast” aren’t simply a matter of pace: several studies in psychology suggest that walking speed partly reflects how a person sees themselves in the world. Those who walk fast often share a major characteristic: moving forward with a clear purpose.

A brisk walk, a sign of conscientiousness

People who naturally walk briskly are often described as more conscientious: organized, reliable, and focused on optimizing their time. From this perspective, walking fast is not just a physical reflex, but the expression of an internal process: getting from point A to point B without getting distracted, minimizing downtime, and adhering to an implicit schedule.

These fast walkers tend to:

  • Plan their days and efficiently complete tasks.
  • Move with intention, rather than wander aimlessly.
  • Perceiving slowness as a form of wasted time, especially in an urban or professional context.

Dynamism, extroversion and energy

Psychologists also highlight the link between walking speed and overall arousal level: the more energetic you are, the faster your body's natural rhythm becomes. Extroverted people—stimulated by social interactions, active environments, and projects—often adopt a more dynamic gait, including brisk walking.

This dynamism is manifested by:

  • A propensity to “move” more (gestures, movements, taking initiative).
  • A tendency to feel comfortable in lively spaces, where one has to keep up with the collective pace.
  • A walk that accompanies the inner drive: ideas that spark, discussions in motion, a need for action.

Confidence and goal orientation

Another frequently associated quality is self-assertion. Walking briskly, in a relatively straight line, confidently embracing one's trajectory, can reflect a certain inner confidence. These individuals often know where they are going – both literally and figuratively – and their physical movement reflects this determination.

Among them you will find:

  • A strong focus on objectives (arriving on time, completing a task, keeping a commitment).
  • A style of presence that “takes its place” in the public space.
  • A way of occupying the sidewalk or corridors that signals: “I know where I’m going”.

A habit that needs to be qualified

Of course, it's not all about walking: age, health, context (walking vs. commuting to work), and urban or rural environment all play a major role. The same person can walk briskly during the week and then slow down on vacation, without their personality changing.

But if we disregard these parameters, a common thread emerges:

  • Walking fast is often a sign of a mind geared towards action and goals.
  • This rhythm reflects a combination of conscientiousness, dynamism, and confidence.

In other words, behind this hurried pace which sometimes annoys those around them, there is often a common quality: the ability to project oneself forward, in one's day as in one's life.

