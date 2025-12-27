Search here...

In Japan, this school subject prepares children to become adults

Society
Anaëlle G.
What if school wasn't just about accumulating knowledge, but also about learning to respect oneself, to take care of oneself, and to live better every day? In Japan, a little-known school subject intrigues and captivates with its concrete and human approach.

Katei Ka, or the art of learning to live

Katei Ka can be translated as "education in family and daily life." Taught from elementary school through high school, this subject is an integral part of the Japanese school curriculum. Its objective is clear: to guide children toward healthy autonomy , respectful of themselves and others, without ever denying the realities of everyday life.

In these courses, students learn essential skills: managing a budget, organizing their expenses, making informed consumer choices, understanding the value of money, and anticipating future needs. Nothing is theoretical or abstract: everything is designed to be directly applicable in real life.

Katei Ka also teaches how to maintain a pleasant, clean, and functional living space, taking into account bodily comfort, the need for rest, and the importance of living in a supportive environment. It's a gentle and caring approach, where every body deserves respect, care, and consideration.

A healthy relationship with food and one's body

One of the pillars of Katei Ka is food. Students learn to read labels, understand nutritional content, and cook simple, balanced meals. The idea is never to control or make them feel guilty, but to develop a peaceful relationship with food.

It emphasizes listening to one's body, respecting its needs, and the pleasure of eating without judgment. This approach encourages a body-positive mindset: every body is legitimate, worthy of attention, and capable. Eating becomes an act of self-care, not a source of stress.

This subject also covers energy management, waste reduction, and responsible consumption. Students become aware that taking care of the planet also means taking care of themselves, their future, and the future of others.

Essential emotional and social skills

Katei Ka is not limited to practical tasks. It also develops fundamental human skills: cooperation, communication, emotional management, and respect for differences. Students often work in groups, learning to listen to each other and solve problems together.

According to research conducted in the field of home education in Japan, this subject strengthens self-confidence, autonomy, and creativity. Children feel more competent, more capable of taking action, and less helpless in the face of everyday challenges. This confidence is not linked to performance or comparison, but to self-knowledge and acceptance of one's abilities, limitations, and pace. A profoundly respectful approach.

What if our schools took inspiration from this?

In many countries, schools still struggle to connect their lessons to the realities of adult life. Katei Ka offers an alternative path: that of a holistic education, which considers the student as a complete being, with a body, emotions, concrete needs, and a place in society.

In short, learning to cook, manage money, and take care of one's space and oneself is far from secondary. It's a solid foundation for building a balanced, independent, and fulfilling life. And what if true academic success also meant well-being and self-respect?

