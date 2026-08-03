At 39, she chose to live in her car with her dog to avoid paying rent.

Faced with the rising cost of living, Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden) chose a new path: living in her car with her dog Lyla. Nearly a year after this change, she recounts on social media an adventure that has transformed her daily life and her vision of happiness.

A new life born from an unexpected choice

In the United States, where housing prices continue to rise, more and more people are rethinking how they live. This is the case for Bella Roams, a 39-year-old American who decided to transform her Subaru into a small mobile home to avoid exorbitant rents. Her goal wasn't simply to reduce her expenses, but to create a lifestyle more aligned with her desires: greater freedom, simplicity, and exploration. Today, she fully embraces this choice and shares her experience on TikTok with a community of over 50,000 followers.

A move that changes the course of his life

It all started when she left San Diego, California, to move to Washington State to be closer to her family. While waiting to find a place to live, Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden) stayed temporarily with her parents. Her search quickly took a different turn. The available apartments were either too expensive or financially out of reach.

Faced with this reality, Bella decides to completely reassess her priorities and explore an alternative she had already considered: nomadic life. In July 2025, she packs her belongings into a storage unit, converts her car, and hits the road with her dog, Lyla. A decision that, even though it stemmed from financial necessity, quickly becomes an enriching experience.

A car designed as a true little refuge

Living in a car requires organization, but Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden) has learned to create a comfortable daily routine. Her Subaru has become her personal space, designed to meet her essential needs. She has established a precise routine: finding suitable places to shower, managing her laundry, and organizing her days.

Far from the improvised image sometimes associated with this lifestyle, she explains that this adventure is based primarily on anticipation and adaptation. This new way of living also allows her to reconnect with what's essential. With fewer possessions and fewer material constraints, she says she has gained autonomy and serenity.

Remote work, a valuable ally in his adventure

Her life change was also made possible by her professional activity. Bella works remotely for an organization specializing in business development. Thanks to a reliable internet connection, she can do her job from different locations. This flexibility illustrates a significant evolution in the world of work: today, some professionals can completely rethink where they live without giving up their careers. For Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden), this professional freedom has opened the door to a new kind of balance between work, travel, and personal fulfillment.

A passion for nomadism already present

This decision didn't happen overnight. A few years earlier, Bella had already experienced van life for a week during a trip to the American Pacific Northwest. This first experience had been a real turning point. She had discovered that a more mobile lifestyle could suit her. A few years later, this desire transformed into a concrete project. Like many major life changes, her adventure began with a small experience that gradually changed her perspective on the future.

Lyla, an essential travel partner

Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden) isn't experiencing this adventure alone. Her five-year-old goldendoodle, Lyla, accompanies her everywhere. To ensure Lyla's well-being, Bella makes sure to maintain a reassuring routine. Walks, outings in the forest, and time spent outdoors punctuate their days. Even when she has to work from the car because of the weather, she makes sure to give Lyla opportunities for activity whenever possible. This close bond further strengthens the sense of home that Bella has managed to create, even in a small space.

An experience that transformed her

Beyond the practical aspects, Bella Roams sees this adventure as a true personal evolution. She feels she has learned to know herself better, to identify what truly matters to her, and to live with greater confidence. For her, this nomadic lifestyle represents much more than an economic solution: it's a way to regain control over her daily life and build an existence that reflects who she is.

In fact, her Subaru is just the first step. Bella is now saving up to buy a more spacious van that will allow her to explore more of the western United States. In the longer term, she envisions continuing her adventure to Central and South America. Her small mobile home is thus becoming the starting point for a much larger project, focused on exploration and discovery.

A new definition of home

Bella Roams' story goes beyond her own journey. It reflects a broader trend: faced with rising housing costs, some people are choosing alternative lifestyles to preserve their freedom and quality of life. Living in a car isn't necessarily synonymous with sacrifice. For Bella, it's quite the opposite: a way to create a simpler, more flexible daily life, closer to her aspirations.

With Lyla by her side and projects in mind, Bella Roams (@thealchemists_garden) proves that a home can sometimes be less a fixed place than a space where you feel good, free and fully yourself.