An alternative to cremation is introduced in Scotland

The funeral industry is constantly evolving in response to technological advancements and environmental concerns. In Scotland, a new method is now attracting attention: the country recently authorized a practice called "aquamation," sometimes described as "cremation by water," which could offer an alternative to traditional cremation.

A new method now legal in Scotland

In early March 2026, the Scottish Parliament approved the use of alkaline hydrolysis, a technique already used in some countries but still rare in the UK. According to The Guardian , this is the first territory in the UK to legalize the practice, as part of a broader reform of funeral regulations.

The newspaper points out that "this development is considered one of the most significant changes in this area since cremation was legalized in the early 20th century." Scottish Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto explained that this technique "could offer families an additional option while addressing growing environmental concerns."

How does "water cremation" work?

Unlike traditional cremation, which relies on combustion at very high temperatures, aquamation uses a chemical process called alkaline hydrolysis. The body is placed in a chamber containing water and an alkaline solution, then heated to a high temperature under pressure. This process accelerates the natural decomposition of tissues. At the end of the procedure, only the bones remain. These are then dried and ground into a powder, similar to the ashes obtained during a traditional cremation. This method is sometimes presented as an accelerated reproduction of the natural decomposition process.

A method presented as "more ecological"

One of the arguments put forward by proponents of aquamation concerns its environmental impact. Traditional cremation requires temperatures that can exceed 800°C, resulting in significant energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the BBC, a conventional cremation can produce around 320 kg of carbon dioxide, while alkaline hydrolysis could generate up to seven times fewer emissions. The method also eliminates the need for a combustible coffin and uses less energy than traditional crematorium ovens. After the process, the water used is treated by wastewater treatment systems in a manner similar to other biological effluents.

A practice already used elsewhere in the world

While this technique is new to the United Kingdom, it already exists in several countries. Alkaline hydrolysis is notably authorized in several US states, as well as in Canada, Australia, and South Africa. It is sometimes offered as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional funeral methods. According to some funeral industry specialists, however, this option remains uncommon and should not replace existing practices, but rather offer families an additional choice.

A gradual implementation

The introduction of aquamation in Scotland will still require the installation of specific equipment. Alkaline hydrolysis plants will need to be built and obtain the necessary permits, including those from local authorities and Scottish Water, the public body responsible for the water and sanitation network. Companies specializing in these technologies, such as the British firm Kindly Earth, indicate that they are "in discussions with several Scottish stakeholders to develop these facilities."

With the legalization of aquamation, Scotland is paving the way for a new option in the UK funeral industry. Presented as more environmentally friendly, this technique could gradually be integrated into existing practices. While its adoption remains uncertain, it nevertheless illustrates the evolution of the funeral sector in response to ecological concerns and the changing expectations of families.