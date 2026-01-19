"Digital crisis" in India: many young people are fleeing social media

Long considered "windows to the world" and symbols of freedom, social media is losing its appeal for a segment of Indian youth. Increasingly, young adults of Generation Z are choosing to distance themselves from it, not to cut themselves off from the world, but to regain control over it.

A connected generation… but one that's lagging behind

For many young Indians, the days when sharing every moment of their lives was a source of pleasure are over. A journalist from the Indian Express recounts deleting her accounts for three years: "I felt free, at peace, in control of my life." Returning online out of curiosity, she quickly realized she no longer felt the need to expose herself.

This feeling is shared by many: living without putting oneself on display is now perceived as an act of well-being, even resistance. According to Vivek Rawat, 26, a public relations officer, disconnecting from screens has had clearly positive effects: "Reducing my unnecessary digital exposure and social pressure has helped me focus on myself."

The perverse effect of constant staging

Social media once allowed young Indians to express their opinions, emotions, and dreams. Many believe this freedom has turned into a constraint. Constantly judged by a virtual and anonymous audience, many are experiencing emotional exhaustion. Hyperconnectivity and the perpetual quest for approval have led to a sense of psychological burnout that even mental health professionals are now observing.

Regain control over your image

Generation Z grew up in a world where their worth is often measured by the opinions of others. This constant exposure—whether from parents, friends, or followers—has shaped a way of existing under pressure, in a society that demands performance and perfection. Today, the tide is turning. These young people want to rediscover an intimate authenticity, free from filters and digital validation. Being themselves, even off-camera, is becoming an act of balance and mental well-being.

By withdrawing from social media, young Indians are not abandoning the internet altogether; they are reclaiming their online presence. Rather than exposing their daily lives, they are prioritizing private exchanges, learning, and more discreet and selective uses. This "digital crisis" may mark the end of one era—that of overexposure—and the beginning of another, based on the freedom to choose what remains invisible.