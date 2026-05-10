By playing tennis in "extravagant" dresses, this content creator sets the internet on fire

On Instagram, content creator Isidora (@isidorapjv) is generating a lot of buzz with her glamorous and improbable videos. Her concept: playing tennis while wearing dresses and high heels. While some internet users adore this ultra-aesthetic world, others see it primarily as a carefully staged stunt designed to create a buzz.

Videos blending fashion and sport

In her Reels (Instagram videos), Isidora rallies tennis balls while wearing dresses of varying volume. The contrast between the worlds of sport and fashion immediately catches the eye. The aesthetic of her videos sometimes evokes luxury campaigns or film scenes: everything seems designed to create an elegant and theatrical atmosphere. It is precisely this unexpected mix that has allowed her content to go viral on social media.

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Internet users are fascinated…

Under her posts, numerous comments praise her visual style. Some users explain that they watch her videos "for the atmosphere." Others appreciate that she offers a different perspective on tennis, one that is more fashion-forward, more artistic, and less focused on athletic performance. Her highly distinctive style has allowed her to build a true visual signature on Instagram. In a feed saturated with similar content, her videos stand out instantly.

…and others who are much more critical

While her videos have generated a lot of reactions, they are far from universally popular. Many internet users consider the concept "ridiculous" or believe it's primarily a strategy to attract attention on social media. Several comments also highlight the impracticality of these outfits for playing tennis. For some, playing on a court in an evening gown and high heels seems more about aesthetics than the sport itself.

Other critics go further and question the image conveyed by this type of content. Some internet users believe that these videos perpetuate the idea that women should always be impeccably groomed, even during physical activities or everyday life. This view is perceived by some as reductive, particularly because it still associates "femininity" with a constantly "sophisticated" appearance.

A broader discussion on social media

The success of Isidora's videos also demonstrates how social media transforms certain activities into veritable visual spectacles. Today, sports, fashion, and entertainment are increasingly intertwined in viral content. The goal isn't necessarily to depict a realistic activity, but rather to create a striking, aesthetically pleasing, or surprising image.

This also explains why reactions are so divided: some people simply see it as artistic and fun content, while others read more symbolic messages about expectations related to women's appearance.

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Ultimately, Isidora's videos primarily illustrate how a visual concept can spark as much admiration as debate on social media.