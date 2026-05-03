You may be practicing "catch-up culture" without realizing it, and it changes everything in your relationships.

Do you see your friends a few times a year, and do these reunions feel like long catch-up sessions? You're not alone. This way of relating to others, called "catch-up culture," is quietly taking root in our lives and transforming the way we maintain our friendships.

What exactly is "catch-up culture"?

"Catch-up culture" refers to a modern way of managing relationships: you concentrate your interactions into a few spaced-out meetings, sometimes several months apart. As a result, each meeting becomes a moment where you "debrief" everything that has happened since the last time.

Conversations often begin with the classic "So, what's new?" , followed by a string of significant events: work, moving, social connections, projects. Between meetings, exchanges are often limited to a few reactions on social media or quick messages. Little by little, spontaneity disappears. Reunions are planned well in advance, and interactions become more organized… but also sometimes more superficial.

When friendship becomes a summary

This phenomenon has been extensively analyzed by British author Michelle Elman in her book "Bad Friend", published in 2025. She describes an evolution of friendships: we move from moments spent together to moments where we tell each other about our lives.

You share a lot of information, but not necessarily the most profound. Big announcements take center stage, while doubts, small victories, or everyday emotions often remain in the background. With social media, this disconnect is amplified. You can follow your friends' vacations or outings in real time… without really knowing how they're doing.

Why this model is essential

The rise of "catch-up culture" is no accident. Several factors explain this trend. Between the ages of 25 and 35 , the time devoted to social connections has significantly decreased, largely due to longer working hours and increased professional pressure. Available energy is often directed towards partners or families, leaving less room for friendships.

Geographic mobility also plays a role: moving house, changing cities or countries makes spontaneous encounters more difficult. Finally, a focus on efficiency creeps into your daily life. Seeing your friends can become a checkbox in a busy schedule, rather than a moment chosen and enjoyed.

Signs that you're right in the middle of it

Certain habits can indicate that you're in this dynamic without even realizing it. Your conversations resemble more of a review than spontaneous exchanges. You mostly talk about "big news," but rarely about everyday life. Meetings are infrequent, planned well in advance, and impromptu moments become almost nonexistent. You might also experience a slight disconnect: learning important things late, or feeling like you're no longer fully present in the other person's life.

Bonds that can fray

Over time, this type of relationship can weaken friendships . When exchanges are limited to summaries, the emotional connection can diminish. The mental load also increases: each encounter becomes an opportunity to "tell everything," which can create a sense of pressure. Paradoxically, you can have a large social circle—many contacts, followers, and groups—while still feeling a certain loneliness. Less depth, more quantity.

How to breathe new life into your friendships

Good news: it's not about disrupting your schedule, but rather changing how you interact. The idea is to bring fluidity and simplicity back into your relationships. A spontaneous voice message, a thought sent for no reason, an impromptu invitation… these small gestures often mean more than a rare, grand meeting.

Experts also recommend prioritizing shared experiences: a walk, a weekend getaway, an exhibition, a film. You're not just recounting things, you're experiencing something together. By focusing on the present moment rather than summarizing the past, you nurture more vibrant and authentic connections.

In short, "catch-up culture" isn't inevitable. It's primarily a reflection of our busy lives and an era that values performance, even in social relationships. Recognizing this is already a step towards freer, more spontaneous friendships... and friendships more aligned with what you truly need.