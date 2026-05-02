"Analog bag": this anti-screen trend replaces the phone and prevents scrolling

What if your bag became your best ally against endless scrolling? That's the surprising premise of the analog bag, a trend born online… to help us get away from screens. Behind this simple concept lies a genuine desire to regain control of our attention and relearn how to occupy ourselves in other ways.

A bag that definitely doesn't want to be "smart"

The analog bag—literally "analog bag"—is not a technological accessory. It's an everyday bag, often simple, containing only one rule: no connected devices. Instead of a smartphone, you slip in anything that encourages you to slow down: paper books, notebooks, pencils, crossword puzzles, playing cards, embroidery kits, knitting, magazines, even film cameras or small MP3 players. The idea isn't to be "more" busy, but rather to be busy in a different way.

On social media, particularly under the hashtag #analogbag, many people share the contents of their bag as a kind of personal manifesto against the automatic scrolling of news feeds.

A trend that started on TikTok and went viral

The movement was started by Siece Campbell, a content creator based in Los Angeles. In her videos, she presents her "analog bag" as a concrete alternative to doomscrolling, the habit of endlessly scrolling through content that is sometimes anxiety-inducing or empty.

His idea quickly resonated. Picked up on TikTok, shared on Instagram, and mentioned in several international media outlets, the trend took on unexpected proportions. In just a few months, it became a symbol of a collective desire: to slow down without disappearing from the digital world. The most paradoxical aspect? It was precisely on the most connected platforms that this idea of disconnecting spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucie Wyffels • Creative Clubbing (@wyffels.creative.clubbing)

A gentle response to digital fatigue

Beyond the fad, the analog bag reflects a very real issue: digital saturation. Numerous studies show a growing weariness with screens, particularly among younger generations.

Some data indicates that a significant proportion of internet users experience a negative impact from their screen use, whether on concentration, sleep, or overall well-being. And a considerable number of young people even express a wish they had grown up with less internet. In this context, the analog bag appears as a simple, almost intuitive solution: replacing the phone reflex with a tangible, accessible, and calming object.

Regain your attention, one object at a time

For Dr. Marie-Anne Sergerie , a psychologist specializing in cyberaddiction, this type of approach addresses a fundamental need: to better understand what brings us joy in our daily lives. Packing your bag then becomes a small exercise in self-discovery. Do you feel like drawing? Reading? Creating something with your hands? Away from notifications, these activities require more focused, steady, and often more calming attention. This return to the "hands-on" approach is not a step backward in technology. Rather, it's a way to rebalance your relationship with time and constant stimulation.

A real break or a new aesthetic?

As is often the case with viral trends, a question arises: is this a genuine shift in habits or just another aesthetic trend? The analog bag has also become highly visual. Some meticulously curated bags resemble "perfect" social media displays. This aspect might raise questions about the movement's authenticity, but it doesn't prevent some users from finding real benefits: less scrolling, more deliberate moments, and greater self-awareness.

Ultimately, the analog bag isn't about eliminating digital devices. It simply offers an accessible alternative: having something other than your phone at hand. In a world where everything encourages scrolling, this trend highlights a very simple idea: your attention is valuable, and you can choose to direct it elsewhere, even if only for a moment.