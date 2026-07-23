In Texas, this 70-year-old woman envisioned a refuge of tiny houses for women

What if aging well meant living in a small home… and being part of a large community? In Texas (USA), Robyn Yerian transformed her financial worries into a collective living project. Her micro-home village, "The Bird's Nest," reserved for women, is now attracting people far beyond her region.

From a personal idea to a collective project

As retirement approached, Robyn Yerian realized her savings wouldn't allow her to live the way she'd hoped. Inspired by tiny houses, she had her own built in 2016. A few years later, she decided to take it a step further: to create a place where other women could also live more affordably and peacefully. What was meant to be a practical solution quickly became a true human adventure.

A bold gamble in the heart of Texas

To bring her idea to life, Robyn invested $35,000 from her retirement fund to buy nearly two hectares of land in Cumby, a small town about an hour from Dallas, Texas. The land was completely undeveloped. She then financed the connections to water, electricity, and sewage systems, bringing her total investment to approximately $150,000. A significant commitment, but one that paved the way for a groundbreaking project.

A village designed for living differently

The site now offers 14 fully equipped sites for tiny houses or camper vans. Rent is set at $450 per month, significantly less than many other housing options in the United States. It's proving successful: 11 sites are already occupied, and applications are pouring in. Hundreds of women want to join this community, demonstrating that this model meets a genuine need.

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A community where mutual support is essential

Originally, the project was not reserved for women, but after speaking with several participants during a DIY workshop, Robyn Yerian understood that an exclusively female space met a particular need.

Most of the residents are between 60 and 80 years old. They share much more than just neighbors: communal meals, rides to medical appointments, moral support, and small everyday tasks. Each maintains her independence while knowing she can rely on the others. Even the village dogs contribute to this friendly atmosphere by roaming freely from one terrace to another.

One simple rule: maintain a good mood

The village operates on a philosophy summed up in two words: "no drama." Respect, kindness, and open communication are the cornerstones of community life. Before joining "The Bird's Nest," each applicant has an in-depth conversation with the founder and then meets the other residents. The goal is not simply to find accommodation, but to become part of a community where everyone is ready to give as much as they receive.

Growing old freely, without isolation

"The Bird's Nest" brings together women from very different backgrounds, whether single, divorced, widowed, or previously married. This diversity is seen as an asset. For Robyn Yerian, the project primarily offers an alternative to isolation and traditional housing options. If a resident ever encounters difficulties, the group prioritizes in-home support solutions so she can remain in her own home for as long as possible.

A model that is already inspiring others

The initiative is now attracting attention far beyond Texas. Many people are interested in this way of reconciling autonomy, a controlled cost of living, and solidarity.

Through her village of tiny houses, Robyn Yerian demonstrates that it's never too late to imagine a new way of living. And her project reminds us that a caring community can sometimes be the most precious asset.