These three professions have a large majority of women.

In Europe, nearly half of all jobs are held by women. Yet this average masks significant imbalances: some professions remain overwhelmingly female. This reality reflects not different abilities, but rather the legacy of gender stereotypes still deeply ingrained in our society.

1. Childminders, the most feminized profession

If there's one profession where women are overwhelmingly in the majority, it's that of childminder. According to INSEE data from 2021, they represent nearly 98% of the workforce. Domestic workers also show a very similar proportion. This overrepresentation is obviously not explained by any "feminine predisposition to take care of children." It is the result of an outdated view that still associates women with caregiving, educational, and mentoring tasks, as if these qualities were naturally attributed to them.

2. The secretariat, an enduring legacy

Another highly feminized profession is secretarial and executive assistant work. Women represent approximately 95% of employees in this field. This situation originated in the 20th century, when the growth of administrative jobs allowed many women to enter the workforce. These positions were often entry-level roles, with few opportunities for advancement into management positions. While attitudes are gradually changing, this gender distribution remains very pronounced today.

3. Caregiving professions are still predominantly held by women

Home care, housekeeping, and nursing assistant professions are also among the sectors where women are heavily represented. The nursing and midwifery professions also have an overwhelming majority of women, around 88% according to statistics. With the aging population, these professions are recruiting more, but their composition is changing little. They often continue to face modest wages, frequent part-time work, and insufficient recognition, even though they are essential to the proper functioning of society.

There is no such thing as a "woman's job"... nor a "man's job".

These figures in no way imply that certain professions are suited to women and others to men. No skill, talent, or ambition is dependent on gender. If some professions remain highly "feminized" or, conversely, highly "masculine" in 2026, it is primarily because stereotypes continue to influence educational and professional paths.

For a long time, patriarchal society assigned women the role of caregiver, helper, or "nurturer," while portraying them as less suited to technical, scientific, or physical professions. These preconceived notions have very real consequences. From their earliest studies, some young women may be discouraged from pursuing fields still perceived as masculine. Once in the workforce, they often have to prove themselves more to access the same opportunities or the highest positions. This is a reality that many female professionals continue to denounce.

Things are changing, but there's still a long way to go.

Fortunately, things are changing. INSEE analyses show that more and more women are entering historically male-dominated sectors, including law, medicine, banking, insurance, and communications. Conversely, one field stands out as an exception: information technology. Once more open to women, this sector has gradually become more male-dominated as it has gained prestige and higher salaries. This serves as a reminder that progress toward greater gender diversity is never guaranteed.

While gender imbalances still exist in certain professions, they are not inevitable. The real progress lies in allowing everyone to freely choose their path, without being limited by gender stereotypes. Because ultimately, skills, passion, and talent have never been gendered.