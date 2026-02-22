Turning administrative chores into a friendly evening: a passing fad or a real solution?

Society
Margaux L.
Photo d'illustration : Christina Morillo/Pexels

You probably have that "urgent" email you keep putting off opening, that task you keep putting off until tomorrow… then next week. Administrative tasks are a part of life, but they're not exactly fun. What if, instead of dealing with them alone, you turned them into a shared and almost enjoyable experience?

"Admin night": when paperwork becomes a social event

The concept is as simple as it is effective: organize an evening dedicated exclusively to administrative tasks, among friends. Each person arrives with their laptop, bills, forms, or pending tax returns. For one to two hours, everyone focuses on their paperwork, with help from friends if needed. No distractions, no auto-scrolling, no excuses.

This practice, called "admin night," first emerged on social media before gaining wider popularity. Journalist Chris Colin discussed it in the Wall Street Journal, helping to spread the idea internationally. Since then, the trend has been slowly taking hold in living rooms, kitchens, and even some coworking spaces.

@kimberlymunzz 10/10 recommend @jianazzz @Detri #adminnight #girlsnight ♬ The Function - Ship Wrek

Why it actually works

If these evenings are appealing, it's not because the administrative side of things suddenly becomes exciting. It's because they rely on simple and powerful psychological mechanisms.

  • First, there's the collective motivation. Being surrounded by people who, like you, are tackling their projects creates a dynamic learning environment. Seeing others progress makes you want to get started yourself.
  • Another key point: the time limit. One to two hours, no more. This constraint transforms an abstract mountain into a series of small, achievable actions. You don't need to "sort out all your paperwork." You just need to make progress on one specific point. And that changes everything.

A relaxed atmosphere, far removed from toxic productivity

Admin Night is designed to be a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. There's background music, a snack, and a hot or cold drink depending on your mood. The idea isn't to put pressure on yourself, but to create a reassuring and structured environment. At the end, everyone can even share what they've accomplished. And here, there's no competition. Sending that email you've been dreading for three weeks, filling out a form, or filing some papers becomes a victory to celebrate.

This approach is profoundly "mentally positive": it recognizes that procrastination doesn't make you incapable. It often reflects feeling overwhelmed, confused, or anxious about complex tasks. Ultimately, these evenings normalize the difficulty. Administrative tasks are a burden for many people. Sharing this experience helps break the isolation of dealing with paperwork. The group setting lightens the mental load. Simply being there, focused, and surrounded by others, is often enough to overcome inertia.

A passing fad or a real solution?

Of course, Admin Night won't solve all your administrative tasks at once. However, it offers a realistic, accessible, and supportive framework for moving forward. It's not a demand for productivity, but an invitation to support each other. Transforming a solitary chore into a shared moment with friends already changes the narrative. You're not "bad at paperwork." You're a person with priorities, emotions, and sometimes a perfectly understandable lack of motivation.

What if the solution was simply to surround yourself with the right people to move forward? Sometimes, all it takes is a well-organized evening, some music, and a few motivated friends to finally click "send" and feel that delicious relief.

Margaux L.
Margaux L.
I am a person with varied interests, writing on diverse topics and passionate about interior design, fashion, and television series. My love for writing drives me to explore different areas, whether it's sharing personal reflections, offering style advice, or sharing reviews of my favorite shows.
Article précédent
"Cauliflower ears": the viral trend that worries doctors

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Cauliflower ears": the viral trend that worries doctors

Some trends on social media are surprising. The latest? "Cauliflower ears," inspired by combat sports. Behind this so-called...

Why do 80% of humans have brown eyes?

You may have already noticed that brown eyes are by far the most common color around you, and...

Headphones glued to the ears: what this sometimes reveals about one's inner state

Whether running errands, taking the subway, strolling through the streets, or even working, we have headphones glued to...

Measuring your waistline with toilet paper: the new trend that's causing controversy

Wrapping toilet paper around one's waist to "check" one's figure: this is the new trend that's sweeping South...

These pairs skating champions are setting the international scene on fire

Elegance, power, and complicity: on the ice, some duos don't just skate, they tell a story. Riku Miura...

An American woman was seriously injured and rescued by two hikers thanks to a suspicious track.

An experienced American hiker recently had a near-death experience in the Utah mountains. She owes her survival to...