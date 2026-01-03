"That's not me in this photo": When AI undresses women against their will

You post a photo, you smile, and suddenly, that image is gone. For several weeks now, social media—and particularly X (formerly Twitter)—has become the stage for a collective outcry. Women, both famous and anonymous, are recounting a chilling experience: their public photos are being used by AI to generate intimate images they never consented to.

Intimate deepfakes created in just a few clicks

The mechanism is as simple as it is frightening. From a selfie, a professional portrait, or a perfectly ordinary vacation photo, AI tools accessible to the general public produce images where the body is artificially undressed. The faces are often recognizable, the proportions realistic, the result disturbing. The whole thing gives the illusion of "believable" nudity, when in fact it is entirely fabricated.

The targets are numerous: highly visible influencers, journalists, content creators, but also women without significant media exposure. In other words, no online presence is "too small" to be affected. The common thread? Real, diverse, normal bodies that unwittingly become the subjects of digital fantasies.

When violence is minimized

Faced with these accusations, some men's reactions are shocking in their nonchalance: "You post photos, you have to take responsibility." This dangerous reasoning reverses the burden of responsibility. Publishing an image has never meant relinquishing one's consent, dignity, or control over one's body—whether thin, curvy, muscular, marked by life, or simply human.

This rhetoric contributes to a culture where violation is excused, even justified. Women are not asking for invisibility; they are demanding respect. They are reminding us that every body deserves consideration, whether exposed or not, and that technology does not create any additional right to exploitation.

Very real consequences for "fake" images

The problem doesn't end at the screen. Many people can't distinguish an AI-generated image from a genuine photograph. Once shared, these creations can cause:

Serious violations of privacy: harassment, blackmail, uncontrolled mass dissemination.

Professional impacts: questioning of credibility, damage to reputation, especially in still very standardized environments.

Profound psychological suffering: anxiety, unjustified shame, loss of confidence, feeling of helplessness.

The cruelest part? Having to justify yourself for something you never did. Repeating, "That's not me in that photo," knowing that some will still doubt it.

Platforms and laws lagging behind

Social media platforms struggle to effectively moderate this content. Reporting is time-consuming, removals are inconsistent, and detection tools are often overwhelmed by the speed at which it spreads. Legally, laws on defamation or image rights don't always cover these new uses of AI, leaving victims in a frustrating limbo. Yet, the issue is clear: protecting digital integrity, just as we protect physical integrity. A body, even an artificially represented one, remains linked to a real person.

Take back control and change your perspective

This scandal primarily reveals an ethical imperative. AI, without safeguards, amplifies existing violence. Women should not have to hide, censor themselves, or disappear from public spaces to be safe.

The message is simple yet powerful: your bodies are legitimate, beautiful in their diversity, and they belong to you. Technology must adapt to respect for humanity, never the other way around. And it's time this truth became the rule, online and everywhere else.