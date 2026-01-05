Faced with a wave of loneliness among the elderly, China is relying on an unexpected solution

With nearly 70 million elderly people living alone and a third of the adult population expected to be over 60 by 2035, China faces a silent but massive crisis: the loneliness of the elderly. A direct legacy of the one-child policy and rural exodus, this social reality has emerged as a major demographic and human challenge.

A generation sacrificed by the choices of the past

Between 1979 and 2015, the one-child policy profoundly redefined family structures. Today, many elderly people find themselves alone, their children having left the countryside for big cities. A woman in her seventies from Shenzhen sums up this reality with gravity : "I eat alone, I sleep alone, I manage my health alone." In parks, classified ads abound: "Widower seeks companion," symbols of a desperate search for connection.

Family laws that are not widely followed

Chinese law requires children to maintain regular contact with their elderly parents. In practice, few fines are issued and enforcement remains limited. However, the situation is becoming urgent: in a decade, the proportion of seniors is expected to increase from 20% to 33% of the adult population.

Social initiatives to rebuild social connections

Faced with this situation, some municipalities are innovating. Excursions are being organized, clubs are forming in parks, and senior centers are offering communal meals and daily activities to combat isolation. In Shanghai and Chengdu, intergenerational spaces are emerging to rebuild community ties.

Digital technology, a new ally for those over 60

The internet is also emerging as an unexpected remedy . Dating apps for seniors are proliferating in China, with profiles explicitly created to "find a companion for the end of life." On Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), romantic series are now targeting those over 60. And according to local surveys, 85% of seniors who go online every day say they never feel lonely.

A connected society to help people grow older less alone

Social media is also becoming a space for solidarity: WeChat groups, live videos, discussion forums... The government is even actively encouraging the digital transition for seniors, seeing it as an accessible and inexpensive tool to combat growing isolation. In a country where the traditional family structure is changing, technology is gradually becoming an emotional support and perhaps, the face of a more dignified old age.

While technology cannot replace human presence or fully heal the family rifts inherited from the past, it nonetheless offers a pragmatic response to a growing social emergency. By leveraging digital tools to rebuild connections, China is experimenting with a new way of aging in a rapidly changing society. It remains to be seen whether this solution can be sustained without obscuring the need for deeper human support.