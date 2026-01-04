This Italian retiree works one day too many and sees his retirement disrupted.

In Italy, a retiree who thought he could supplement his income by taking on a single day's work as a film extra saw his retirement plans disrupted. A few years after leaving the workforce, he received a demand for repayment of tens of thousands of euros for having violated – without fully realizing the consequences – the very strict rules governing combining work and retirement benefits.

A day of filming that costs a lot

Having retired in the summer of 2019 under an early retirement scheme, the man accepted a small role as an extra in a film in 2021. For this single day of work, he received just over 78 euros gross, a modest sum, without imagining that it would be considered a prohibited return to work for those receiving early retirement benefits.

The Italian reform and the trap of combining employment and retirement benefits

Since the so-called "Quota 100" reform, Italy has prohibited those who opted for early retirement from taking up any paid employment, even temporary. Upon discovering this declared activity, the pension authority (INPS) considers that the retiree has violated the regulations and demands approximately €24,000, almost a year's pension, with monthly deductions of several hundred euros taken directly from their pension.

A sanction deemed totally disproportionate

The retiree admits to breaking the rule, but believes the penalty is disproportionate: the amount demanded is nearly 300 times the salary he received for a single day of filming. His lawyer denounces the measure as "unnecessarily burdensome" for an offense committed without fraudulent intent, and requests that the penalty be reduced to a reasonable level, without jeopardizing his entire year's pension.

Four years of legal battles to win the case

It took four years of legal proceedings for the case to reach a more favorable outcome. In early December 2025, the Piedmont Court of Auditors finally acknowledged the excessive nature of the sanction and reiterated that "penalties must remain proportionate to the offense," even in cases of non-compliance with the rules on combining employment and retirement benefits.

One month's pension to repay, instead of one year

The court then decided to reduce the amount owed: the retiree would no longer have to repay the equivalent of a full year's pension, but only one month, or approximately €2,000. While the bill remains steep compared to the €78 he earned for his day of filming, the man nevertheless avoids a massive and lasting depletion of his income, and his case illustrates the often-overlooked risks of early retirement schemes when the limits of returning to work are unknown.

This case highlights the sometimes excessive rigidity of the rules governing combining work and retirement in Italy, particularly for those benefiting from early retirement schemes. Above all, it serves as a reminder that a seemingly innocuous action, carried out without fraudulent intent, can have serious financial consequences when the regulations are poorly understood. While the court's final decision restores a degree of proportionality, this retiree's experience underscores the importance of better informing future pensioners and applying sanctions more judiciously.