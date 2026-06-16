A victim of racism in the stands, this Korean supporter receives immense support

Society
Léa Michel
@inocat_t / Instagram

The World Cup is often synonymous with passion, encounters, and shared celebrations. Sometimes, the euphoria in the stands can be marred by unacceptable behavior. For this Korean fan, a moment of joy turned into a painful experience. Fortunately, solidarity quickly prevailed.

A celebration marred by an inappropriate gesture

On June 11, in Guadalajara, Mexico, South Korea faced the Czech Republic in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ campaign. In the stands, ino Cat (@inocat_t), an influencer with millions of followers, was capturing the festive atmosphere by filming herself during the match. Behind her, a spectator engaged in racist behavior targeting people of Asian descent. Shocked by the scene, the young woman decided to share the video on her social media, asking her followers about their feelings and wondering if she was overreacting.

A massive mobilization on social media

The online response was swift. The video quickly sparked outrage worldwide. Among the many messages of support received by ino Cat (@inocat_t), many came from Mexican fans eager to express their solidarity. Many of them emphasized that such behavior reflected neither their country's values nor the spirit of camaraderie that typically accompanies major sporting events.

According to several media outlets , the man responsible for the act held a position in a Mexican professional organization. He has since been removed from his responsibilities. He has also issued a public apology, acknowledging the seriousness of his actions and stating that he sincerely regrets them.

Ino Cat's (@inocat_t) inspiring response

Rather than letting this episode define her experience, ino Cat (@inocat_t) chose a different path: one of nuance and kindness. Touched by the thousands of messages she received, she thanked those who had offered their support. She also noted that, since arriving in Mexico, the vast majority of her interactions with locals had been positive and warm.

This testimony underscores a crucial truth: isolated behavior should not erase the many enriching human encounters experienced throughout a journey. Through her dignified words, ino Cat (@inocat_t) transformed a hurtful situation into a message of hope.

Football facing its responsibilities

This incident also brings to light an issue that extends far beyond a single match: the fight against racism in stadiums. Despite existing measures, sporting bodies are regularly called upon to strengthen their efforts to guarantee truly inclusive and respectful events. Football brings together people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and histories. This diversity is part of its richness and deserves to be protected.

Ultimately, while this story began with a reprehensible act, it also stood out for the collective outpouring it sparked. Thousands of voices rose up to remind everyone that no form of discrimination has a place in the stands. Amidst this ordeal, ino Cat (@inocat_t) primarily highlighted a strong conviction: despite the hurtful behavior of some, kindness and respect remain the vast majority. And perhaps that is the greatest victory.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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