Deemed "inappropriate," this journalist's attire during the World Cup is sparking controversy

At almost every major sporting event, the same scenario repeats itself: a woman does her job, but her appearance becomes the focus of discussion. This time, it's Italian sports journalist Eleonora Incardona who is bearing the brunt of inappropriate comments after an appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This controversy raises a simple question: why do we continue to judge women on their clothing rather than their competence?

A summer outfit that sparks criticism

Present at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to cover a game between the United States and Paraguay, Eleonora Incardona wore a white top paired with denim shorts. A light outfit, perfectly suited to the summer temperatures and a day of reporting in the field.

However, a few photos shared on social media quickly sparked a wave of reactions. Some internet users felt her look wasn't appropriate for the event, even going so far as to call her outfit "inappropriate." This debate rapidly escalated, overshadowing the real issue: her work as a journalist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleonora Incardona (@eleonoraincardona)

Why do we still talk about women's appearance?

Faced with criticism, many people have come to Eleonora Incardona's defense. Their observation is unequivocal: male journalists are almost never subjected to the same level of analysis or judgment regarding their appearance.

Because ultimately, the issue goes far beyond this simple outfit. Why should a woman covering a sporting event have to justify her clothing choices? And above all, why does her appearance become a topic of discussion when her primary mission is to inform?

It's important to remember the obvious: commenting on a woman's body or appearance is unacceptable. And this applies to everyone. Whether someone is a journalist, athlete, artist, or works in any other profession, their physical appearance should never be used as a basis for professional evaluation.

A professional first and foremost

Eleonora Incardona is known to the general public primarily through her career in sports journalism. A reporter for the DAZN platform, she also has a large following on social media, where she regularly shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her work and her passion for sports.

During the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, Eleonora Incardona had expressed her enthusiasm at the prospect of experiencing this exceptional professional adventure. This enthusiasm deserved to be highlighted more than the comments about her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleonora Incardona (@eleonoraincardona)

Isn't the most important thing elsewhere?

This controversy illustrates a still very real issue: women are too often reduced to their appearance, even when they perform their jobs with seriousness and professionalism. This situation is all the more striking given that men in front of the cameras, whether journalists, consultants, or presenters, generally escape this type of remark.

After all, when it's hot, nobody expects to see a reporter working in a ski suit. What should matter most is the quality of their work, their expertise, and their ability to convey information, not the length of their shorts or their choice of top.

Ultimately, let's hope that discussions around major sporting competitions will eventually focus on what really matters: the sport, the performances, and the work of those who report on them.