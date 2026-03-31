"AI-rejuvenated" image of a candidate sparks controversy in a local election

A local election in the Netherlands recently attracted attention after the release of a photo deemed "misleading" of an elected candidate. Patricia Reichman was elected to the district council in Rotterdam, but a photo used during the campaign quickly sparked public debate. Several observers felt that "the portrait presented a noticeably younger version" of the candidate, raising questions about the use of artificial intelligence in political communication.

A campaign photo at the heart of the criticism

The photograph, provided to a local newspaper during the campaign, shows Patricia Reichman looking "significantly younger" than in other public images. This difference has led some voters to suggest the possible use of artificial intelligence or advanced retouching.

My high school neighborhood just elected a local 59yo councilwoman who campaigned in the local paper with an AI photo. Her statement: 'I used an internet program to enhance the image because the resolution of the photo was bad. It's simply my photo, that really is me. I use… pic.twitter.com/9OGlQ7Atyh — Jini Jane (@jinijane_) March 29, 2026

The candidate disputes the use of AI

In response to criticism, Patricia Reichman asserted that the photo was authentic and that she had "only used software to improve image quality," specifically by increasing its resolution. She explained that "the original image was of low quality and she simply wanted to make it sharper for publication in the local press."

The candidate acknowledges that she "appears younger" in the image, while emphasizing that her "appearance can vary depending on the circumstances," particularly due to ongoing medical treatment. She also states that she is "regularly perceived as younger than her age in everyday life."

A controversy that goes beyond a simple question of image

The controversy escalated when his political party, Leefbaar Rotterdam, indicated that the image appeared to have been "heavily altered using artificial intelligence." The party clarified that the image had not been used in official campaign materials, but had been provided to a local media outlet for personal use.

The organization has also distanced itself from the candidate, citing "a lack of trust following this controversy." According to Algemeen Dagblad , questions have also been raised regarding Patricia Reichman's primary residence, an important factor for representing a local district.

AI and political communication: an emerging debate

This case illustrates the growing issues surrounding the use of digital tools capable of modifying or enhancing images. In an electoral context, the authenticity of the visuals used by candidates can play a decisive role in public perception. While the technical enhancement of an image is common, the potential use of artificial intelligence tools raises questions about transparency and trust between candidates and voters. Several observers emphasize that "these technologies require a clear framework to avoid any confusion."

The controversy surrounding the supposedly "de-aged" photo of Patricia Reichman highlights the new challenges posed by artificial intelligence in public communication. It underscores the importance of maintaining transparency standards, particularly in a political context where credibility is essential to the relationship with citizens.