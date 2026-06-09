This woman is appealing to find the man who rescued her after an attack in Milan.

Society
Fabienne Ba.
@aksamitt / Instagram

The story is currently making the rounds in the Italian media. Anna Aksamit reported being attacked in broad daylight in Milan. Rescued by a stranger, she launched an appeal on social media to find him – and to express a gratitude she says she will "never forget".

A daytime attack in Milan

The events, as recounted by Anna Aksamit to a local Italian media outlet, took place in the Porta Romana neighborhood, one of the residential districts in southern Milan. Aksamit stated that she had gone to a supermarket when she noticed a group of six to eight young men following her. Very quickly, the men surrounded her, harassed her, and then punched her in the face and stomach.

Still in shock, she now has only a very vague memory of her attackers. "All I remember is that they were young and drinking beer," she explained in her testimony. The violence was all the more difficult to bear because it took place in a neighborhood known for its safety, in the heart of a major European city.

The heroic act of an unknown passerby

It was during this moment of extreme isolation that a man—described by Anna Aksamit as "a tall, muscular Italian"—intervened single-handedly to drive the group away. His intervention allowed Anna Aksamit to escape a potentially much worse fate. At the time, Anna Aksamit didn't think to ask for his name or contact information. Shocked and stunned, she could only return home, crying all night. A few days later, she now hopes to find this stranger—whom she describes as "a true hero"—to express her gratitude.

An appeal relayed on social media

To find him, Anna Aksamit launched an appeal on her own social media, hoping that online solidarity would help connect them. Her initiative has already been widely shared by Italian, Polish, and international internet users, who are sharing her post extensively. The goal: to help this man—likely unaware of the impact he has had—realize the significance of his actions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anna Aksamit (@aksamitt)

A complaint has been filed and a reminder about women's safety in the city has been issued.

Beyond searching for her rescuer, Anna Aksamit also announced her intention to file a complaint with the Italian authorities. Beyond this individual case, her testimony unfortunately reignites the debate on women's safety in public spaces. In Milan, as in many European cities, several feminist organizations have been raising the alarm for years about the increase in gang violence targeting women alone—even in broad daylight, in neighborhoods considered "quiet."

Anna Aksamit's story is thus both a tale of so-called "ordinary" violence that remains unbearable, and a testament to an act of human solidarity. Let us hope that this unknown man, the silent hero of a Milanese afternoon, will eventually receive the recognition he deserves.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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