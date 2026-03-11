This grandmother, who started traveling alone at 83, continues to inspire travelers

Journey
Fabienne Ba.
There's no age limit to achieving your dreams. The story of Elena Erkhova, a Russian grandmother who became famous as "Baba Lena," is a striking example. After spending much of her life unable to travel, she decided to set off to discover the world at the age of 83, inspiring thousands of people with her journey.

A passion for travel realized late in life

Elena Erkhova was born in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. For many years, her limited financial means prevented her from traveling, despite her desire to discover other countries. It was only at an advanced age that she finally managed to realize this dream. At 83, she decided to start traveling alone, using her pension and the money she earned selling flowers and knitted items. Gradually, she was able to organize various trips, first within Russia, then abroad.

Travels across several countries

Over the years, Baba Lena has visited numerous destinations. Among the countries she has explored are Germany, Italy, Thailand, and Vietnam. She shares her adventures on social media, often accompanied by photos taken in front of famous monuments or in the streets of the cities she visits. Her posts quickly attract attention and reach an international audience. Many internet users are impressed by her energy and determination to travel alone at her age.

Growing popularity on the internet

Over time, Baba Lena has become a true social media personality. Her Instagram account has thousands of followers eager to follow her latest adventures. She recounts her travel experiences and shares moments from her daily life. Her story resonates particularly with people who dream of traveling but sometimes think it's too late to start. For many, she embodies the idea that personal projects can be achieved at any stage of life.

A story that continues to inspire

Elena Erkhova passed away in 2018 at the age of 91. Her story, however, continues to be widely shared online and in the media. It serves as a reminder that it is possible to change one's pace of life and pursue one's dreams, even later in life. Many travelers still cite Baba Lena as an inspiration to dare to embark on adventures, regardless of their age.

By deciding to travel alone at the age of 83, Elena Erkhova transformed a long-held dream into a series of adventures around the world. Known as Baba Lena, she proved that it's never too late to explore new horizons. Her story continues to inspire many travelers today, reminding us that curiosity and a thirst for discovery can last a lifetime.

