On social media, influencers' "poverty tourism" is causing unease.

In the attention economy that dominates social media, some content attracts millions of views by depicting poverty or precarious living conditions. However, these images also provoke growing unease. Several researchers and observers now speak of "poverty tourism" or "poverty porn" to describe content that transforms situations of misery into spectacle for an online audience.

"Poverty tourism", a phenomenon studied by researchers

The concept is not new. In academic literature, "slum tourism" refers to organized visits to poor or marginalized neighborhoods, often presented as alternative tourist experiences. Researchers explain that this phenomenon has grown significantly in recent decades and is now a distinct field of research within tourism and urban studies. The study of "slum tourism" has developed considerably over the past twenty years, with research focusing on its economic, social, and ethical impacts.

Historically, this practice dates back to the 19th century, when visitors from the wealthy classes would travel to the poorer neighborhoods of cities like London or New York to observe the living conditions of the residents. Today, these visits take place in several regions of the world, notably in South Africa, India, Kenya, and Brazil.

When social media turns poverty into viral content

With the rise of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, these practices have taken on a new dimension. Visits to disadvantaged neighborhoods are now filmed and widely disseminated. Videos show, for example, creators exploring slums, experiencing a "day of survival" in impoverished areas, or distributing money to residents on camera. This type of content is sometimes accused of exploiting poverty to generate engagement and advertising revenue.

Some researchers refer to this as "poverty porn," a term used to describe media portrayals of poverty that seek to elicit a strong emotional response or attract attention. According to several analyses, these images can reduce complex social realities to clichés or simplistic narratives. Social media also plays a role in the widespread dissemination of these images, which can be shared and commented on by millions of users.

The favelas of Brazil, a frequently cited example

Brazil is one of the most studied examples in research on poverty tourism. In Rio de Janeiro, some favelas—impoverished neighborhoods marked by stark social inequalities—have become tourist destinations. Guided tours have been organized there for several decades, particularly in neighborhoods like Rocinha, one of the largest favelas in the country.

A study conducted by sociologist Bianca Freire-Medeiros shows that these tours can attract several thousand tourists per month to certain neighborhoods. However, these tours are highly controversial. Researchers point out that poverty can be exploited as a tourist attraction, raising questions about the representation of residents and the actual benefits for local communities.

Some research also indicates that tourist circuits are sometimes organized by actors outside the community, with pre-defined itineraries that do not always reflect the daily reality of the residents. In these cases, visitors can drive through neighborhoods or stop at specific points, which contributes to transforming these spaces into observation points.

Between awareness and voyeurism

Researchers emphasize, however, that the issue is complex. Some community-based tourism initiatives attempt to create more balanced models, in which local residents participate directly in organizing tours and benefit from a share of the revenue. Nevertheless, the line between raising awareness and exploitation remains central to the debate.

An analysis focusing on the ethics of tourism in impoverished neighborhoods highlights that "these practices can reinforce power dynamics between visitors and residents, particularly when poverty becomes an object of observation or curiosity." The researchers also point out that "images disseminated online can influence perceptions of these neighborhoods and their inhabitants, sometimes reinforcing stereotypes."

The debate surrounding "poverty tourism" illustrates the tensions surrounding the representation of inequality in the digital space. While some content claims to raise awareness of often invisible social realities, other content is accused of turning precariousness into a spectacle designed to generate views. In the age of social media, these ethical questions become all the more important because the images disseminated by content creators can reach global audiences and have a lasting influence on the perceptions of entire communities.